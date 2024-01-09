"There’s a reason the other place ain’t doing no numbers" - WWE employee lashes out at AEW

AEW has come under fire once again, this time by a WWE employee. The issue this time seems to be the use of blood in the modern wrestling industry.

The WWE talent in question is Attitude Era legend Road Dogg, who is the current Senior Vice President of Live Events in the Stamford-based company. On a recent episode of "Oh...You Didn't Know," Road Dogg delved into various topics, sharing insights and opinions on the current state of wrestling.

Expressing his disapproval of blading in modern wrestling, the former WWE wrestler emphasized the need to move beyond this practice:

"I advise against reverting to that. We've progressed beyond it... It's quite unsanitary; nothing is more unsanitary than blood. Given the frequent accidents that occur, I believe it's unnecessary."

Road Dogg further emphasized the potential consequences on viewership.

"If I were a father with daughters, watching wrestling, and that scene unfolds, I would switch the channel. And even if I were a father with sons, I might consider changing the channel as well."

In addition to critiquing the use of blood in wrestling, Road Dogg also addressed his concerns about AEW's approach to it. He suggested that the promotion's overreliance on such elements might contribute to its lower viewership compared to other wrestling organizations.

"There's a reason the other place [AEW] isn't drawing significant numbers. When they showcase and engage in these kinds of actions, it can't resonate with the broader audience... If you aim for substantial success and widespread appeal, certain compromises are necessary. I believe this might be one of the sacrifices you have to make." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Road Dogg's crucial role in WWE's live events and ongoing industry debates

In his current position as Senior Vice President of Live Events, Road Dogg oversees the management of all house shows and holiday tours organized by WWE, in addition to its regular weekly programs such as RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

Road Dogg has been in charge of these responsibilities since August 2022, showcasing his extensive experience and expertise in coordinating and executing live events.

As the individual responsible for the logistical and operational aspects of World Wrestling Entertainment's live events, Road Dogg plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success and smooth execution of these shows worldwide.

Road Dogg's insights shed light on the ongoing debate surrounding the use of blood in wrestling and its potential consequences for attracting a broader audience. As the wrestling industry continues to evolve, the discussion around such practices becomes crucial in shaping the future of the sport.

