"I miss you big dog" - Road Dogg's message to popular WWE Superstar

Road Dogg recently dropped a post on social media about WWE's new office in Stamford, Connecticut. It caught the attention of a popular name.

Many fans may best know him for the unfortunate slip while running to the ring during the 50-man Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in 2018. The incident turned him into a meme and a beloved star.

Titus O'Neil only wrestles sporadically for WWE today, but he is the company's global ambassador. Regarding the global juggernaut as one of the most philanthropic superstars in WWE history, O'Neil is a former Tag Team Champion and the recipient of the Hall of Fame Warrior Award.

The 46-year-old star recently reacted to Road Dogg's tweet about the company's new office. The Hall of Famer later replied to O'Neil, stating that he misses him.

"I miss you big dog," replied Road Dogg to O'Neil's comment on X, "Beautiful site indeed."

Check out Road Dogg's original post below:

Road Dogg would like a retirement match with the current WWE IC Champion

On an edition of his podcast Oh You Didn't Know? last year, Road Dogg stated that despite not being ready to get back in the ring in any shape or form, he feels that he could work one last match. The Hall of Famer added that his opponent has to be Gunther.

Furthermore, he explained why The Ring General is the absolute right guy to go up against in his first match since 2015:

"I would work with Gunther," Road Dogg said. "The reason being, I'm an old relic, but one that is quasi-marketable, quasi-promotable. So it's, 'Hey, Road Dogg comes out of retirement to face GUNTHER, and then, I already have a little pity. Do you know what I mean?"

The D-Generation X alumni continued:

"To me, you can go into that with some sympathy already. Oh, he'd chop me to death. But I can promise you this. When that comeback came, Jack, you better have got your stuff in, big man, because it's my turn."

The Austrian is considered almost unanimously by fans and contemporaries as a unique star of the current roster and a throwback to an old-school type of wrestler. However, his in-ring style is also loved by the WWE Universe for its brutal nature.

