"There's two sides to that story" - Tony Khan reacts to The Boys firing back at him after controversial release

AEW CEO Tony Khan was recently asked about The Boys' (Brandon and Brent Tate) statement on their controversial release from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On April 1, All Elite Wrestling released a bunch of talent from the promotion including Brandon and Brent Tate which was a shocker to many as they were an important part of Dalton Castle's character. TK recently provided a reason for their release and claimed that the duo did not show up to work multiple times. However, The Boys were quick to respond to Khan and denied his comments while revealing that their release came due to budget cuts.

Speaking on the post-ROH Supercard media scrum, Tony Khan stated that he had a great experience working with The Boys and would be open to working with them in the future.

"I have not seen their exact statement. After the show [Supercard] I heard a little bit of this as I was coming back. I stand by what I said, and also I've only owned ROH for two years. It was my call to bring them back. I liked their presentation with Dalton [Castle] and I like them both personally. I've had a lot of good experiences with them, and I would be open to working with them again in the future. But their have been times when they came and have done great things for us. I think there's two sides to that story, but I appreciate you asking about it. I know yesterday they said 'stay tuned,' so I stayed tuned, and then I heard, and I am not moved. But thank you." (H/T WrestlingObserver)

Tony Khan also addressed the recent releases from AEW and ROH

Speaking at the Post-ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum, Tony Khan wished the best for the talent he released recently. He also praised The Boys again and stated that despite not making the shows in time, the duo were a great part of the promotion.

"And like I said, even with The Boys, I disagree with the point on travel and that in the history of ROH and working with us that there hadn't been a couple times where they didn't make it and made me change stuff, but on the other hand I really like both of them. And whether we agree or not about that point of contention, I think it's regardless, I think they were great. They were a great part of Dalton's act. I like both the Tates. I like everybody we released in this last batch recently and I'm wishing nothing but the best for any of them."

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to resign Brandon and Brent Tate in the future as they are one of the most talented tag teams in professional wrestling.

