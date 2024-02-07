"There's no value there" - WWE veteran lashes out at Tony Khan for major acquisition (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran and former WWE writer has criticized AEW President Tony Khan for a significant acquisition.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur purchased ROH from the Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2022. He is currently the chief booker of the reputed promotion. The company's weekly program has been airing on the streaming platform Honor Club since 2023.

Ring of Honor features several top AEW stars, including Dalton Castle, Nyla Rose, current Continental Champion Eddie Kingston, and the reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his remarks on Tony Khan buying ROH. He criticized the promotion's lack of production value and growth as a separate entity.

"Tony Khan bought ROH 'cause he was a mark for ROH. That's it. That's the only reason ROH is, like, still in business today. There, there's no value there. Nobody's gonna buy a ROH pay-per-view except the people that buy it all the time. Remember how he went out and made that big announcement? That's what it was all about for him, that's what it was all about for him."

The wrestling veteran further argued that Khan purchased Ring of Honor for the sake of making a significant announcement:

"But my god, c'mon, bro, there is no way in the world Tony Khan thought that would've been a viable piece that was going to make money. No way, bro," Russo added. (11:14 - 11:56)

Vince Russo criticized Tony Khan for failing to expand AEW's fanbase

Since its foundation in 2019, AEW has established itself as a leading pro wrestling promotion in the United States. The company employs talents from across the globe and has an incredibly diverse roster of performers. However, according to Vince Russo, Tony Khan has not succeeded in increasing the organization's fanbase.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion mentioned that AEW could capture an entirely new fanbase, but the Tony Khan-led management was failing to do so:

"This is how I look at it. It's your company. You can do whatever you want. If I owned my company, I would do whatever I wanted. And again, Chris [Featherstone], we just have to remind ourselves. It's not about the money. It's about what you just said. And it's really, really, really a shame because you do have a wrestling fanbase out there, and bro, if you could create another promotional war, you can increase the fans. But he's so far from that, it's not even funny," said Russo. [From 06:54 to 07:38]

AEW is currently gearing up for its next major pay-per-view, Revolution 2024. The high-profile show will take place next month and feature Sting's final wrestling match.

