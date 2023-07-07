A newly formed alliance in AEW has drawn comparisons with some iconic WWE duos and legendary performers. The stars in question are MJF and Adam Cole, who got the world talking with their first entrance as a tag team.

Weeks of intense rivalry between MJF and Cole took an unforeseen turn with the advent of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. The two stars were clubbed together to form a tag team, despite the former WWE star's lack of trust in the AEW World Champion.

Friedman has left no stone unturned to gain Cole's trust and he seemingly succeeded this Wednesday. This week's edition of Dynamite saw a hilarious gym session segment between the two wrestling stalwarts. Next up was the Long Islander walking out with the former NXT Champion, well-tuned with the latter's signature entrance routine.

The duo successfully defeated Matt Menard and The Butcher to advance to the next round of the Tag Team Tournament. Showcasing a rare babyface shade, The Salt of The Earth orchestrated a birthday celebration for Adam Cole. Reversing Maxwell's ''face-in-the-cake'' plot, the Panama City Boy appreciated his efforts and finally called him a friend before leaving the ring.

Their first entrance together was well-received by fans across the globe. The Twitterverse was quick to draw contrast between the two AEW aces and legendary tag teams such as D-Generation X.

Many chimed in with words of praise for MJF, comparing his entrance antics to the WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

A WWE legend was caught off-guard by MJF vs Adam Cole match

Friedman and Cole locked horns in a World Title Eliminator match last month on Dynamite. The two wrestlers put on a thrilling contest, going back and forth with near-fall attempts.

The match ended in a draw as the 30-minute time limit expired when the former Undisputed Era leader went for the cover.

On his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash aired his two cents on the match:

"It started out, and it felt like a house show match. I didn’t pay attention, wasn’t paying attention. But I knew they were putting time in, and then Cole [pinned MJF]. One, two, and (…) they ring the bell. And I’m like, ‘What the f*ck are they doing?’ Time limit. It was a 30-minute time limit, and I was like, 'F*ck yes!’ Like, ‘You got me!’ (…) I mean, that was good TV, I thought, " said Nash.

Fans are heavily invested in the tag team twist of MJF and Adam Cole. It remains to be seen how the story unfolds for the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

