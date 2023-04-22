"They ain't going nowhere" - Vince Russo says top AEW star's return will not drive away the 'niche audience' (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently provided some insights about a major AEW star's potential future with the company.

With CM Punk's return reportedly inevitable at this point, speculation about how he will be booked has gripped the pro-wrestling community. Considering his real-life heat with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, many believe a storyline involving The Elite would be the logical step.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked whether it would make sense for Punk to be booked as a heel so that his feud with The Elite could be stretched out. The former WWE writer, however, believes that despite Punk's unsavory past actions, the core AEW audience will not leave, no matter how he is booked.

"Number one, these fans... the small minority with the large mouths [Kenny Omega supporters] the niche audience... they ain't going nowhere. Whether CM Punk's a babyface, a heel, whether he goes out there wearing a two-two, they ain't going anywhere. I am talking about the casual fans."

He continued:

"Whereas as you said CM Punk as a storyteller lays out this story that a lot of the casual fans don't know. 'I signed a contract, I was promised A B C and D. This one didn't wanna work with me, that one didn't want...' When you could tell that casual audience the story then [they will be like] 'Oh okay, now we understand and now we are into it.'" [13:12 - 14:09]

Konnan recently suggested a storyline for the former AEW World Champion

While it remains to be seen if or when CM Punk will return, Konnan already has ideas regarding his booking.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that he would like to see Colt Cabana feuding with the Second City Saint in AEW.

"I think Cabana’s entertaining and I think he’s funny. And his wrestling is good. He doesn’t come off as a star but he does come off as somebody hat you can do a lot of s*** with… You write up a storyline about their past and how they used to be friends and how they weren’t and because of the lawyer and you build it up. It’s very easy to do,” Konnan said. [02:26 - 03:19]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the Second City Saint.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's thoughts about the AEW audience? Sound off in the comments section below!

