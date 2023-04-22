Konnan wants 2-time WWE Champion to feud with bitter enemy after 17 years in AEW

Wrestling legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the possible feuds former WWE Champion CM Punk could have after his return to AEW, specifically mentioning one against his friend-turned-foe Colt Cabana.

The Second City Saint was formerly best friends with Cabana. However, the two men had a falling out after the former AEW World Champion accused Cabana of being greedy during their lawsuit against WWE's Dr. Chris Amann. Punk also took shots at Cabana during the infamous post-All Out media scrum.

The Best in the World has been absent from AEW since being allegedly suspended following the brawl following All Out. There have been several reports that Punk will be making his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. It is rumored that he will be back on June 21 during AEW Dynamite.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that he would like to see CM Punk begin a feud with his bitter rival. The wrestling veteran believed that it would be easy for Tony Khan to book this.

"I think Cabana’s entertaining and I think he’s funny. And his wrestling is good. He doesn’t come off as a star but he does come off as somebody hat you can do a lot of s*** with… You write up a storyline about their past and how they used to be friends and how they weren’t and because of the lawyer and you build it up. It’s very easy to do,” Konnan said. [02:26 - 03:19]

Punk and Cabana have wrestled each other multiple times back in Ring of Honor. The last time they wrestled each other was in a two out of three falls match in 2005 before Punk was signed by WWE.

Konnan also shared that the former WWE Champion would not go into business for himself once again

While speaking on the same episode of the podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that the former WWE Champion would not be dumb enough to go into business for himself again, as that would result in The Elite refusing to work with CM Punk.

“I don’t know… I think that Punk wouldn’t go into business because they’d sniff it out real quick… But if he goes into business again, these are gonna tell Tony we’re not working with him and that’s the end of that. So I don’t think Punk would be that dumb.” [02:00 - 02:22]

Punk is reportedly set to have a meeting with Chris Jericho, FTR, and Tony Khan to sort out the issues between him and the rest of the locker room.

