"They asked me to leave. I was highly offended" - AEW star opens up on his issues with 2-time champions

The star is none other than the veteran QT Marshall. The leader of QTV has had a very long career in professional wrestling. He will be making his AAA Lucha Libre debut on the Triplemania XXXI stage against former AEW World Tag Team Champion Pentagon Jr. in an ambulance match. The July 15th clash comes after QT Marshall was revealed as the fellow star's stalker.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of SEScoops, The veteran talked about his issues with Penta and Fenix:

"The issue is the truth. The truth is that Penta and [Rey] Fenix had no idea who I was when I was sitting in the office while they were negotiating, They asked me to leave. I was highly offended. It was one of those things that’s the story we’re telling. I made it a personal matter to make sure I ruin his life. Since I can’t do it in AEW, I’ll do it in his hometown of AAA."

Marshall takes pride in taking part in his first ambulance match AAA's long history and further stated:

“In AEW, I was Paul Wight’s first match, Brodie Lee’s first match, involved in the first-ever Bunkhouse match, first-ever Dynamite with fans again. I was in the first match there,” he said. “There have been a lot of things I can hang my hat on and say I was the first. This is very exciting for me. A little scary because I think it’s going to show a different side of myself, but also a different side of what I’m willing to do to someone else. This is not going to be for the fate of heart.” H/T:[SEScoops]

AEW star QT Marshall has a message for fans who have a misconception about his age

QT Marshall has had a long career in professional wrestling, and the veteran will be making his AAA Lucha Libre debut on July 15th. With Marshall continuing to perform at a top level, many fans have doubted the age of the veteran.

Speaking with SEScoops, QT Marshall sent a message to the fans:

“I’m hoping to come home from Triplemania Sunday morning, and I plan to have one of the biggest birthday celebrations hopefully doing what I plan on doing. That is beating Pentagon Jr. in Mexico at Triplemania on the biggest stage. I'm going to come home and celebrate my 38th birthday. I see it on Twitter. People think I’m in my 60s. No, turning 38.”

