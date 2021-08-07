"They would blow the roof off the industry" - Paul Wight excited about the arrival of two former WWE Champions to AEW 

Paul Wight (fka Big Show) recently opened up about the potential arrival of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to AEW, saying the two could prove to be game-changers if they join the company.

Many stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara have addressed rampant rumors regarding Punk and Bryan's AEW arrival. However, none of them have confirmed if the reports are indeed true. Adding to that list is broadcaster Paul Wight, who has now shared opinions on how the former WWE Superstars could fare in AEW.

In an interview with The Ring Report, Wight clarified that he's not aware of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk coming to AEW, though he's excited about the prospect of it. Paul stated that either of them has the ability to create a massive impact if they join Tony Khan's promotion:

"I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry," Wight said.

Paul Wight thinks CM Punk and Daniel Bryan would have a lot of freedom in AEW

Paul Wight added that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan would have ample creative control in AEW, given their level of experience in the business. He emphasized that there's very little micromanaging in Tony Khan's promotion, as the performers are trusted for their abilities and for what they bring to the table.

Wight concluded by saying that he's personally hoping for Punk and Bryan to join AEW, as it could be a "fantastic" opportunity for them:

"There’s a lot more freedom for guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to really excel and give the fans what they love most about them," Paul Wight continued. "There’s very little micromanaging in AEW. There’s a lot of trust in your professionalism and knowing who you are as a talent and what you bring to the table. There’s a lot of freedom to really amplify that and bring out the most for the fans. Personally, from where I’m sitting, I think it would be an incredible opportunity for Phil and Daniel to come here to AEW. If they do, that’s fantastic." revealed Paul Wight

CM Punk is widely predicted to show up at AEW Rampage's second episode, The First Dance, on August 20th, which goes down in Chicago, Punk's hometown. Meanwhile, there's still no clarity over when Daniel Bryan could debut, though AEW: All Out on September 5th could be the ideal platform.

