“They call him “Dirty” for a reason” - WWE Universe reacts as Dominik Mysterio trolls CM Punk with a clip of his AEW botch

CM Punk may have left AEW in his rearview, but it seems like his new foes would always use some of his past demons to get the better of the Best in the World. One of such foes is 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

Punk returned to WWE last month at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event to a massive shocker and is gearing up to compete in his first match back into the global wrestling juggernaut. As announced, the former WWE Champion is set to collide against Dominik Mysterio at the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26.

The two men are no strangers to each other, having met during Punk's rivalry with Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, in 2010. Moreover, the Second City Saint even mentioned wanting to land a punch at Dirty Dom's face ever since.

The former NXT North American Champion immediately fired back with Punk's infamous botch clip from his AEW days. It was during a 6-man tag team match that Punk stumbled over the ropes while trying to hit the Bullet Club Gold's, Austin Gunn.

The 26-year-old asked CM Punk to punch him in a similar fashion, garnering reactions evidently in favor of Rhea Ripley's Latino Heat.

When did CM Punk wrestle his last WWE match?

CM Punk would be stepping inside a WWE ring after nearly ten years. The Best in the World's last encounter was being a part of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on January 26, 2014, where he entered the bout at number 1. Punk lasted till the final four until he was eliminated by Kane. The following day, he legitimately walked out of the Stamford-based promotion after a fallout with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

The Second City Saint has already declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match that will take place exactly 10 years from the date of his last match. Moreover, Punk also stated that after winning the 30-man over-the-top-rope melee, he might go after his bitter rival, Seth Rollins, for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Should he be able to get the job done, it would set the stage for one of the most highly anticipated matches in the history of WWE at The Show of Shows.

