WWE Universe wants CM Punk to face a current champion, and it is not Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe wants CM Punk to face a current champion other than Seth Rollins. The name in question is Gunther.

CM Punk made his blockbuster return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former AEW star's surprise comeback towards the end of the premium live event sent the Chicago crowd into a frenzy. The 45-year-old made appearances on all three brands before eventually signing with RAW.

As soon as Punk signed the contract, Seth Rollins came to the ring to confront The Best in the World. The WWE World Champion expressed his emotions towards him as he pointed out that he genuinely hates Punk. The latter followed it up by declaring himself for the Royal Rumble Match and teasing a potential championship match with Rollins at WrestleMania.

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled to lock horns in a singles match on the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Saturday, December 30. It is going to be his first fight since returning. It will be interesting to see if the match initiates a feud between the former Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day or if it will be a one-off affair.

WWE recently took to its official X account to ask the fans who they want CM Punk to face. The feed featured all sorts of names, but a large portion of fans expressed their desire to watch The Best in the World take on The Ring General.

Expand Tweet

You can check some of the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins calls CM Punk selfish

Seth Rollins has been vocal about his views on CM Punk. As discussed earlier, on a recent episode of RAW, the two finally confronted each other and teased a potential match at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Before their recent confrontation, The Architect addressed his real-life beef with Punk on the SI Media Podcast. Rollins accused the recently returned superstar of being selfish and someone who wants to take more from the industry rather than giving back to it.

"He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go, and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business, he really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry," Seth Rollins said.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' statement regarding CM Punk? Will the two feud over the World Heavyweight Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.