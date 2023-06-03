When WWE legends call it quits every so often it always leads to sadness among wrestling fans. WCW veteran Konnan recently commented on The Hardys' potential retirement, urging them to continue wrestling.

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions are one of the most popular tag teams of all time. While the majority of their career was spent in WWE, they have reunited in various promotions with their latest reunion taking place in AEW.

Their bodies have taken a lot of punishment over the years, and at this age, they have understandably slowed down. Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated The Hardys are still a big draw because of their name value and legendary status.

"Bro, that’s not the only metric to measure their success. These guys could go out on the indies and make maybe even more money. I don’t know how much they are making now, maybe making more but they would have to work more, right? They are still a big name, they are still somebody you could. Well, here’s the thing. In Mexico they are still very hot. Like if we were to mention them on any big show, the show would be a sell out or close to a sell out in Mexico. In the indies, they’d be very hot. They will still have name value. They will still have some benefit, that’s my point," Konnan said. (1:46 - 2:38)

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently made his in-ring return

Jeff Hardy was indefinitely suspended without pay from AEW after being arrested for driving under the influence in one of the most unfortunate stories of 2022.

On April 12, 2023, The Charismatic Enigma made his return when he assisted his brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Hook who were being assaulted by The Firm's Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and Big Bill.

His first match post-return took place on AEW Rampage in May when The Hardys, Hook and Isiah Kassidy defeated the Firm's Big Bill, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway. The former WWE Champion was in action at Double or Nothing 2023 when Hook teamed up with The Hardys to defeat Ethan Page and The Gunns.

