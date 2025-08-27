"They can't deny the story" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion apologizes to FTR, then takes a U-turn

A former WWE champion has taken the internet by storm after his recent comments concerning FTR and AEW President Tony Khan. Jake Hager was one of the valuable assets of the company during its early years, but left in May 2025. He recently retired and opened up about a major controversy. He was upset with Tony for not offering him a generous deal.In a recent interview, Jake claimed that Tony Khan dismissed a major meeting that was scheduled to take place after CM Punk was fired. He said that FTR wasn't part of the discussion because they refused to show up that day, as they didn't like the storyline. This didn't sit well with FTR, and they immediately responded to Hager's claim, saying that FTR was part of the meeting and Tony never interrupted it.Dax recently uploaded a screenshot of the veteran apologizing to him as the latter stated that FTR weren't present at the taping. Later, Hager took to X and once again claimed that FTR wasn't present for the discussion.&quot;The meeting happened. FTR was not there. they can’t deny the story no matter many txt msgs they post. Meanwhile , the story wasn’t even about them,&quot; he wrote.Jake Hager @RealJakeHagerLINKThe meeting happened. FTR was not there. they can’t deny the story no matter many txt msgs they post. Meanwhile , the story wasn’t even about them. #smdftbEx-WWE star Jake Hager rants about Tony KhanThe former WWE World Heavyweight Champion never turned out to be a draw for AEW.While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Jake Hager revealed that the negotiations between him and Tony Khan did not go well.&quot;My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should too: f**k Tony Khan,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what comments the former WWE star has to make.