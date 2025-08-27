  • home icon
  "They can't deny the story" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion apologizes to FTR, then takes a U-turn

"They can't deny the story" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion apologizes to FTR, then takes a U-turn

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:47 GMT
FTR have been denying certain allegations recently [Image Credits: AEW
FTR have been denying certain allegations recently [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, Dax Harwood's X]

A former WWE champion has taken the internet by storm after his recent comments concerning FTR and AEW President Tony Khan. Jake Hager was one of the valuable assets of the company during its early years, but left in May 2025. He recently retired and opened up about a major controversy. He was upset with Tony for not offering him a generous deal.

In a recent interview, Jake claimed that Tony Khan dismissed a major meeting that was scheduled to take place after CM Punk was fired. He said that FTR wasn't part of the discussion because they refused to show up that day, as they didn't like the storyline. This didn't sit well with FTR, and they immediately responded to Hager's claim, saying that FTR was part of the meeting and Tony never interrupted it.

Dax recently uploaded a screenshot of the veteran apologizing to him as the latter stated that FTR weren't present at the taping. Later, Hager took to X and once again claimed that FTR wasn't present for the discussion.

"The meeting happened. FTR was not there. they can’t deny the story no matter many txt msgs they post. Meanwhile , the story wasn’t even about them," he wrote.
Ex-WWE star Jake Hager rants about Tony Khan

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion never turned out to be a draw for AEW.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Jake Hager revealed that the negotiations between him and Tony Khan did not go well.

"My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should too: f**k Tony Khan," he said.
It will be interesting to see what comments the former WWE star has to make.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
