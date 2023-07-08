"They couldn't give two sh*ts" – WWE Legend Kevin Nash explains why AEW can do anything they want

AEW President Tony Khan is the son of one of the most successful billionaires in the world. The Khan family has a very high net worth, which has allowed Tony Khan to make AEW the success it has become in the past few years.

AEW will be running their next big event "All In" on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. The company has sold more than 74,000 tickets for the show so far.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, WWE Legend Kevin Nash recently talked about how AEW can do anything they want due to the rich history of the Khan family.

"This is a thing that people don't understand. 'The Khan' family, The father is the 8th richest franchise holder in America. I'm talking baseball, football, He's worth like 10 billion dollars. When you're worth 10 billion dollars and you own the Jaguars, and you own a premium f*cking soccer team, You make a f*cking call to the guy at the Toronto [arena] and you say 'Hey! You got us anything? I'll f*cking trade you this for that.' They got enough people to shoot that. They couldn't give two sh*ts. You don't have a roster with 13,000 people with six hours of TV if you're worried about cash. They don't give a f*ck, They could do whatever the f*ck they want to do. When you are that rich, you got f*ck me money. They got f*ck me money."

WWE Legend Kevin Nash furious over Tiger Driver 91 botch on AEW star Kenny Omega

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a hilarious reaction to the botched Tiger Driver 91 spot in the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the AEW x Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The two superstars got a standing ovation backstage after their incredible bout and the match was rated six stars by Dave Meltzer.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash gave a funny reaction to the botched spot.

"I'll take my Vegas odds of working a standard Hulk Hogan match over f***in working that bulls**t super strong, let's get the accolades of match of the year bulls**t. What does 'match of the year' get you? I mean, so Meltzer says you had match of the year, does Meltzer cut that m******** a million Dollar D**k?... Because you know what it's gonna do? it's gonna make your d**k not work because you're not gonna feel anything from your neck down."

