Matt Hardy shared a story about The Miz and former WWE Superstar John Morrison generating backstage heat after a post-match fiasco.

Back in 2007, Hardy had a rivalry with MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) for the United States Championship. Their animosity turned into an unlikely alliance when they became WWE Tag Team Champions on the August 31, 2007, episode of SmackDown after beating Deuce N' Domino.

A couple of months later, they lost their titles to the newly-established duo of Miz and Morrison on the November 16 edition of the Friday night show.

Discussing the matter on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star revealed that the new champions got heat due to their victory celebration instead of leaving the ring immediately to allow him and MVP to have their moment.

"There was a deal where Miz and [John] Morrison, they got a little bit of heat. They got chewed out [at] the end because they wanted them as soon it was over to get out of the ring as opposed to staying there celebrating. So we [Matt & MVP] could get into our business or whatever, which is so funny because Miz was so excited," Hardy said.

Hardy also shared an anecdote about how WWE Hall of Famer JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) got irate with the duo, who later apologized.

"It was his first title and then I remember Morrison too, they both got read the riot act by J.B.L at the very end and Miz was like, ‘So sorry’ and then Morrison fired up and was ready to fight him, whatever, at the very end. He’s like, ‘What the hell is wrong with you two? Get the f*ck out of the ring. If they tell you to get out of the ring, get out of the ring. It’s not about you. It’s about them.’ They apologized and they were sorry they did. I try [to be a rational person]. I try to be," he added. [H/T POSTWrestling]

The Miz and Morrison later dropped the belts to The Major Players [Curt Hawkins (now Brian Myers) and Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona)] at the 2008 Great American Bash.

What is former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy currently doing in AEW?

Matt Hardy is currently with The Firm after his contract got owned by the group when his protege Isiah Kassidy was unsuccessful against Ethan Page on Rampage in Toronto, Canada.

The former WWE Superstar immediately got the wrath of the heelish faction after winning his first match with them on Dark: Elevation. He was "suspended" and "fined" by Page after he disobeyed the latter's orders about using his "Twist of Fate" move and hitting The Firm's manager, Stokely Hathaway.

Hardy then returned to Dark: Elevation tapings last week by nailing the iconic maneuver on Hathaway before leaving the ring with Private Party (Kassidy and Marq Quen).

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's story about The Miz and John Morrison getting heat backstage following their WWE Tag Team Championship win? Sound off in the comments section.

