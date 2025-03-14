"They hate WWE" - Wrestling legend reveals real reason why top AEW star took shots at Triple H

A top AEW star recently took a shot at Triple H by performing one of his signature moves. A wrestling legend revealed why he did so.

Konnan is the latest to comment on Will Ospreay's recent antics. Despite being signed to AEW, Ospreay is prone to competing at independent shows outside the company. On February 7, he made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling EVE's Multiverse Rumble. During the match, he hit a Pedigree on Anita 'Triple H' Vaughan before being eliminated by Rayne Leverkusen. This became the talk of the town as everyone felt that The Aerial Assassin was taking a shot at The Game by performing one of his signature moves.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan called Will Ospreay a mark for performing at independent shows instead of preserving his body. He then revealed that the reason Ospreay performed the Pedigree was because it would get him over since his fans hate WWE.

"Because they're still marks. A lot of them are still marks, you know, and they wanna go back and give back and all that. And it's like, save your body. You know, you only....There is a thing, just so young wrestlers know this. There is a thing called the bump card, you know, and you're gonna run out of bumps and you're not gonna be able to take them because you did indie shows like this. And the thing is, when he does that to Hunter, you know, his base and the people that love him, they hate WWE. Right? So, of course, that what he did is gonna get over. But, yeah, he does do a lot of indies. Probably more than anybody in that company." [1:54 - 2:30]

Will Ospreay believes Triple H mocked him last year

When Will Ospreay left New Japan Pro-Wrestling, both AEW and WWE were interested in offering him a contract. However, he signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. This reportedly upset Triple H and during WrestleMania 40 weekend last year, The Game seemingly took an indirect shot at The Aerial Assassin by stating that wrestlers who passed on signing with the Stamford-based promotion were not ready for the grind.

As a result, Ospreay fired back at Hunter during an episode of Dynamite, where he claimed that the only reason The Game reached his position was because he married Stephanie McMahon.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay claimed that Hunter was indeed talking about him when he made those comments, but he didn't take it personally.

“He was [talking about me]. I’ve got people that I won’t throw under the bus, saying, 'Yeah, it was about me.' I’m not taking it personally like, 'Oh, that hurt my feelings.' It’s just kind of like, all right, you take a jab at me, I’ll take one back. There’s nothing horrible about it."

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay continues to take shots at Triple H and WWE.

