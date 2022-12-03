"They'll do the reverse Triple H" - Reddit users slam AEW's indecisiveness about CM Punk's character on Fight Forever game

CM Punk's inclusion in the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game was recently reported by Sportskeeda via an exclusive. In light of the news, many fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the matter.

The former Second City Saint has been at the center of most of the promotion's recent woes. This is the result of his infamous All Out media scrum rant and the subsequent backstage brawl with The Elite. Due to this, many wondered if he'd still make it to the game, especially after he was unceremoniously removed from the cover.

Reddit users took to the popular subreddit, r/SquaredCircle, to air their views on the Sportskeeda piece. A handful of Reddit users opted to make sarcastic remarks about the recent controversy surrounding CM Punk:

@MustacheDiaries make a joking mention at the AEW crowd's recent anti-Punk chants.

@DrewChico made a hilarious reference of the veteran's All Out media scrum rant.

@I_ForgotMyLoginInfo took a jab at the veteran's numerous injuries during his AEW tenure

@Nazmaldun cheekily requested a media scrum mini-game

Reddit users didn't stop with the mockery, as they made hilarious suggestions as to how CM Punk will be portrayed in-game.

User @pitycastleheist sarcastically congratulated the veteran for appearing in two wrestling games of companies he left.

@The1995Brah commented on the fact that the former AEW World Champion won't feature on the cover anymore.

@ZombieJesus1987 made speculated that Punk's portrayal in promotional material will be the opposite of Triple H's during his Reign of Terror.

Despite the jokes, some users seemed annoyed at AEW's indecision when it came to the veteran. Additionally, one user took a more humble approach and thanked the promotion for still including him in the video game.

@SeasOfBlood was more happy than upset that Punk will remain in the game.

@KazOno1111 suggested that AEW was seemingly keeping Punk in to make a profit.

@HawthorneWeeps slammed the promotion and seemed to claim AEW was using CM Punk's name recognition.

CM Punk has largely remained out of the public eye since the infamous "Brawl-Out," other than his appearances on the commentary team at Cage Fury Fighting Championships. However, the veteran recently shared some new images of Larry, and a keen-eyed fan pointed out that reports on the injuries the dog suffered might be true.

AEW reportedly doesn't want to grant CM Punk his release from the promotion

Quite a number of AEW fans have been very vocal about not seeing the former World Champion in the promotion anymore. However, it might seem that Tony Khan disagrees with this notion.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not only is CM Punk still contracted to AEW but the promotion is refusing to release him:

"[CM] Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid and those close to him say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

If this report does turn out to be true, it might just change the entire conversation about Punk's future with the promotion. Many fans do, however, still hope for a positive outcome, as CM Punk could have some impressive feuds with The Elite after their brawl.

