"They'll do the reverse Triple H" - Reddit users slam AEW's indecisiveness about CM Punk's character on Fight Forever game

CM Punk's inclusion in the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game was recently reported by Sportskeeda via an exclusive. In light of the news, many fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the matter.
The former Second City Saint has been at the center of most of the promotion's recent woes. This is the result of his infamous All Out media scrum rant and the subsequent backstage brawl with The Elite. Due to this, many wondered if he'd still make it to the game, especially after he was unceremoniously removed from the cover.
Reddit users took to the popular subreddit, r/SquaredCircle, to air their views on the Sportskeeda piece. A handful of Reddit users opted to make sarcastic remarks about the recent controversy surrounding CM Punk:
Reddit users didn't stop with the mockery, as they made hilarious suggestions as to how CM Punk will be portrayed in-game.
Despite the jokes, some users seemed annoyed at AEW's indecision when it came to the veteran. Additionally, one user took a more humble approach and thanked the promotion for still including him in the video game.
CM Punk has largely remained out of the public eye since the infamous "Brawl-Out," other than his appearances on the commentary team at Cage Fury Fighting Championships. However, the veteran recently shared some new images of Larry, and a keen-eyed fan pointed out that reports on the injuries the dog suffered might be true.
AEW reportedly doesn't want to grant CM Punk his release from the promotion
Quite a number of AEW fans have been very vocal about not seeing the former World Champion in the promotion anymore. However, it might seem that Tony Khan disagrees with this notion.
According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not only is CM Punk still contracted to AEW but the promotion is refusing to release him:
"[CM] Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid and those close to him say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)
If this report does turn out to be true, it might just change the entire conversation about Punk's future with the promotion. Many fans do, however, still hope for a positive outcome, as CM Punk could have some impressive feuds with The Elite after their brawl.
