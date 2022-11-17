Tony Khan recently made a huge signing for AEW. It was none other than Sting's longtime rival and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has shared his honest thoughts on the signing.

Jeff Jarrett shocked the wrestling world when he made his AEW debut three weeks ago. Jarrett attacked Darby Allin, instantly siding with his long-time friend and former employee, Jay Lethal.

Tony Khan later revealed via Twitter that Jarrett would also be active behind the scenes as the Director of Business Development.

During the inaugural episode of Sportskeeda's One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Tony Khan signing Double J. Long and praised Khan.

“I think Jeff is a phenomenal athlete, great wrestler, great ring-mat technician. He knows this business very well… So I think they made a good call by getting Jeff in AEW." Teddy Long said [6:23 - 6:43]

Teddy Long also felt that Jarrett could not only help the young talent with their in-ring work but also work on improving their promo skills, as Jarrett is a Jack of all trades.

“He can help those young guys over there, not only with wrestling, with their promos too. Jeff can talk, he knows this business really good. So good move for Jeff Jarrett. Congratulations to him man, and I wish him all the best in the world." [6:44 - 6:56]

Jeff Jarrett is set to renew his rivalry against Sting

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Last Outlaw showed up after Jay Lethal's match against Trent and had some strong words for the locker room.

He started by providing the reason why he showed up for Tony Khan's promotion. Followed by praising Jay Lethal, Sanjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, The WWE Hall of Famer then went on to mention that he would put every member of the locker room in body bags. He further added by saying that he would put Sting in a body bag too.

Later in the night, it was announced that Sting and Darby Allin would team up to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match at this Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.

This match will be the in-ring debut of Double J in AEW.

Do you think Sting and Darby Allin will walk out with their hands raised in victory? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

