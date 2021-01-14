'They are by no means in the same class' - Eric Bischoff sends advice to AEW about competing with WWE (Exclusive) 

AEW's arrival into the professional wrestling landscape has provided several fans with a viable alternative to WWE. AEW has moved from strength to strength during its first year of existence, and Tony Khan would only have bigger plans in 2021.

However, surviving and expanding successfully in the pro wrestling business is no mean task. As explained by Eric Bischoff, AEW could also have to face a few challenges, especially when it comes to airing its second TV show.

SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta interviewed Bischoff, and the former WCW President was asked about the advice he would give Tony Khan with regards to running AEW.

Bischoff said that Tony Khan and everyone in AEW needs to be careful about how they manage expectations. The veteran personality noted that while the enthusiasm from AEW is understandable, they need to be cautious about being competitive with WWE.

Eric Bischoff praised AEW for doing a great job given the time and circumstances, but there is no comparison between All Elite Wrestling and WWE.

"You know, I think, in a general sense, I would advise Tony to be careful about managing expectations and be very careful about trying to be competitive with WWE. And, I understand the enthusiasm, and it's justifiable, and AEW has done a tremendous job in a very short period of time, but when people in AEW, or even fans, try to compare AEW to WWE. There really is no comparison."

The world always wants to see an underdog win: Eric Bischoff on the advantage that AEW has over WWE

Bischoff explained that AEW is a growing company that still has a long way to reach WWE's level regarding the size, global fanbase, and financial returns. However, the former SmackDown Executive added that AEW is an underdog in this scenario, and it works in the company's favor as people always root for the underdog.

Eric Bischoff.

"AEW is a young company, and they are growing, and they are developing, and they are doing a great job, but they are by no means in the same class, in terms of size, and worldwide audience and financial success of the WWE. So, I think maintaining their own identity and maintaining their enthusiasm and to maintain their energy and all of that is a great thing, but I would manage expectations and take advantage of the fact that they are the underdogs. The world always wants to see an underdog win."

