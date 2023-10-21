"They need to retire", "Go home, old man" – Fans erupt in anger after WWE Legend gets booked for major title match in Tony Khan's AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan is often criticized for making questionable booking decisions, and the recent booking of a WWE veteran in a title match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite has left fans frustrated.

The veteran in question is none other than Matt Hardy, who will be teaming up with his brother Jeff Hardy and Brother Zay to challenge Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The announcement of the match was not well received by the fans, some of whom have been bashing Matt and Jeff Hardy for still getting title opportunities in 2023.

Over on Twitter (X), popular wrestling account "Humble Wrestling" tweeted about Matt Hardy and stated that they do not want to see the veteran compete anymore.

Expand Tweet

Another fan also made it known to the wrestling community that veterans Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett have received several total shots in 2023. Fans also reacted to the same:

"They need to retire."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy reveals the change he would like to see in AEW storylines

AEW veteran and former WWE United States Champion Matt Hardy, recently reflected on what changes he would like to see from All Elite Wrestling's creative, which would in turn be beneficial for the young talent in the promotion.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran stated that going forward, he would like to see the addition of more vignettes in storylines:

"Personally, that's my tick. Once again, I don't own the company, I'm not paying the bills, so at the end of the day, it's just my opinion when it's all said and done. But I think if you look back at the stuff MJF and Adam Cole did, extremely entertaining vignettes, an interesting relationship, and it left you wanting to tune in because you're not sure where it's going to go next."

He continued:

"I think that's the perfect synergy for taking a couple of characters — and both of them were perfect in the roles, right — and letting something play out where the story is what sucks the people in. And then when you have a great match on top of that, that's the icing on the cake." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Do you agree with Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments section below.