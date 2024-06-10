“They have my number,” says former AEW star on potential WWE move 

A former AEW personality recently responded to a fan who asked if there was a chance of him heading to WWE as he was currently a free agent. The star in question is Jose the Assistant.

At the start of his career, Jose would compete around the independent circuit and have sporadic appearances as enhancement talent for WWE. In 2021, he signed with All Elite Wrestling and was placed in a managerial role, as part of La Faccion Ingobernable, with Andrade, Dragon Lee, and Rush being key members of the faction.

Jose the Assistant was released from AEW two months ago. A few days ago on Twitter, he looked back at a moment he had on Dynamite last year. A fan replied to his post, hoping he would sign with WWE. He replied by saying that they had his number.

Should Triple H decide to bring him in, he could assume a role as a manager, reuniting with Dragon Lee and Andrade. He could also manage the sinister Legado Del Fantasma.

Jose the Assistant recently revealed he had plans for LFI before his release from AEW

Almost a month ago, the former AEW name revealed that he made plans with Rush for La Faccion Ingobernable (LFI) that were cut short due to his being released from the promotion.

He revealed that these were going to be funded and produced by them and that they even enlisted some Hollywood actors, as they planned to incorporate the faction's background story with the film Blood In Blood Out.

They wished to connect Rush's story with that of the film's main character, and it would also explain why Jose the Assistant had such close ties to the faction.

The faction has already had vignettes showcased on AEW shows, but their exposure on live TV has not been as great. Recently, El Toro Blanco made his return to the promotion, now without his manager, and is now seemingly in a feud with MJF.

It remains to be seen how his booking will go moving forward, as the rest of his stablemates have not been seen on-screen in recent times.

