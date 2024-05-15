38-year-old star reveals massive nixed plans before surprising AEW firing

A former AEW personality recently revealed that he had made plans that did not come to fruition as he was released by the promotion more than a month ago. He mentions how this would have been something the fans would have loved. This was Jose the Assistant.

He served as a manager for La Faccion Ingobernable (LFI), managing the likes of Andrade, Rush, Preston Vance, and Dralistico. Late last year, the faction made their return to AEW, with a more aggressive demeanor, and they were able to go toe to toe with several other major stars on the roster.

On Twitter, Jose The Assistant revealed that he and Rush were already set for a short film showcasing the history of LFI. They took inspiration from the 1993 film Blood In Blood Out and even enlisted the services of the film's lead actor, Damian Chapa. But after his release, all plans ended up being canceled.

"I had written out the story, locked down film location and was SET to go meet with Damian Chapa in LA to get dates ready to film. If I didn’t get f***ing fired on April Fools Day, the fans would have had a roughly 12 min short film with LFI/Blood in Blood out. @rushtoroblanco."

What has LFI's stats in AEW been as of recent?

The faction had a decent run in 2023, despite their inactivity due to Rush recuperating from an injury.

Starting off the year, nothing major happened for the faction, as they had their matches sporadically. Toward the middle of the year, they were on a hiatus, until eventually they began to tease their return to the promotion with a more aggressive attitude.

Eventually, in November, they made their return to help FTR confront Ricky Starks, Big Bill and the House of Black. This feud between the four factions led to a ladder match taking place at AEW Full Gear. However, Starks and Big Bill ended up defending their titles.

A month later, all eyes were on Rush as he was a participant in the Continental Classic tournament. He had a fairly decent run but did not advance very deep into the tournament.

Since then, no member of LFI has been seen in AEW until Rush made his in-ring return almost three weeks ago on Collision, instantly squashing his competition.

With Jose The Assistant no longer managing them, it remains to be seen what is next in store for the faction, and whether they look to find a replacement for him anytime soon.

