"They pushed out Cody, Punk and others" - Wrestling fans blame suspended AEW stars for the exit of multiple top talent from the company

By Kaushik Das
Modified Oct 23, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Cody Rhodes (left); CM Punk (right)
The wrestling world thinks that The Elite is solely responsible for Cody Rhodes' departure and CM Punk's potential exit from AEW.

The American Nightmare acted as an EVP as well as an on-air talent in All Elite Wrestling. However, he couldn't agree on terms for a new contract and joined WWE earlier this year. He made his return against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, his first match in the sports entertainment juggernaut in six years.

Meanwhile, CM Punk made his AEW debut in 2021 and had a successful first year in the promotion, winning the world championship twice. But his explosive rant in the post-All Out media scrum and backstage brawl with The Elite has soured his stint in the promotion for many fans.

The Twitterati recently accused Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of pushing Cody Rhodes and potentially CM Punk out of the company. Below are some of the reactions to the same on the social media site:

I will give CM Punk creditHe exposed The Elite & AEW managenent for being children and not having a clue ib what theyre doing.They pushed out Cody, Punk and others.Look at all the turmoil right nowHe was right twitter.com/HNCHDynamite/s…
@JobberNationTV I can’t wait for the stories to come out on the elite
@JobberNationTV The Elite pushed out Cody among other talents in AEW that were not a part of their friend circle. Like Cornette and Last or not, but they have been saying it for years they just won't give up the sources who told them, but it's very obvious after recent incidents.
@JobberNationTV Wait till Elite get exposed even more. There are plenty of unknown stories
@JobberNationTV Punk still acted like a man child, but yes
@JobberNationTV Wait didn't cody have problem with punk in aew?
@JobberNationTV Blah blah blah - he’s such a complainer! At some point you have to realize that you are the problem https://t.co/9lw7B91FET
@JobberNationTV He's the anti-hero. Not the hero we want, but the hero we deserve. Lol.
@JobberNationTV and he probably knew all this before he signed...it was all about money! He worked fans and made them think he came back for them and "Pro Wrestling". It was always just about money 💰💰🤑
@JobberNationTV He is still a whiner.

Jim Cornette blamed The Elite for Ace Steel's exit from AEW

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran said that Steel deserved a run in the main-event scene in All Elite Wrestling.

Cornette added that due to the backstage scuffle involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, the Jacksonville-based promotion lost a "valuable employee":

"I think he should be on top. He should be in the main event over there. Now I am sorry to hear that, because he’s a experienced veteran, wrestler, trainer, etc. with a lot of f****** background in the wrestling business, kinda guy that they need. If they didn’t have the Cucamonga kids and the weirdo from f****** Sapporo causing all this trouble, they’d still have a valuable employee,” said Cornette.
It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan releases CM Punk or The Elite for their roles in the All Out backstage melee.

Do you think The Elite pushed Cody Rhodes away from AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Ken Cameron
