"They pushed out Cody, Punk and others" - Wrestling fans blame suspended AEW stars for the exit of multiple top talent from the company

The wrestling world thinks that The Elite is solely responsible for Cody Rhodes' departure and CM Punk's potential exit from AEW.
The American Nightmare acted as an EVP as well as an on-air talent in All Elite Wrestling. However, he couldn't agree on terms for a new contract and joined WWE earlier this year. He made his return against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, his first match in the sports entertainment juggernaut in six years.
Meanwhile, CM Punk made his AEW debut in 2021 and had a successful first year in the promotion, winning the world championship twice. But his explosive rant in the post-All Out media scrum and backstage brawl with The Elite has soured his stint in the promotion for many fans.
The Twitterati recently accused Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of pushing Cody Rhodes and potentially CM Punk out of the company. Below are some of the reactions to the same on the social media site:
Jim Cornette blamed The Elite for Ace Steel's exit from AEW
While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran said that Steel deserved a run in the main-event scene in All Elite Wrestling.
Cornette added that due to the backstage scuffle involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, the Jacksonville-based promotion lost a "valuable employee":
"I think he should be on top. He should be in the main event over there. Now I am sorry to hear that, because he’s a experienced veteran, wrestler, trainer, etc. with a lot of f****** background in the wrestling business, kinda guy that they need. If they didn’t have the Cucamonga kids and the weirdo from f****** Sapporo causing all this trouble, they’d still have a valuable employee,” said Cornette.
It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan releases CM Punk or The Elite for their roles in the All Out backstage melee.
