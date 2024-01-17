"They're all a certain type of human being" - Bully Ray reacts to fans body shaming popular AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has just shown support for a newly-signed AEW star following recent comments coming from social media body shaming her. This unfortunate star would be Deonna Purrazzo.

The Virtuosa arrived on the scene two weeks ago to interrupt Mariah May's in-ring debut and announced that she was now All-Elite, and that she was coming after Toni Storm and her title.

In a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the recent situation concerning Deonna Purrazzo. He commended her after she clapped back at the haters and body shamers. The WWE Hall of Famer believed that she had grown into a great wrestler and he did not understand how she could receive so much negativity.

"To me, they're all a certain type of human being," Bully said. "And I just... I saw so much of it. I'm happy that Deonna took to social media and said 'I've seen it all, and you can kiss my FAT a**...' Deonna is one of my favorite people that we've ever had on this show, because of how she's matured in the wrestling business, how honest she has been. And Deonna, I can tell you, is an emotional girl, and it has to be brutal for her to have to read all of this negativity... for what reason?"

He acknowledged Purrazzo's work and mentioned that he was looking forward to her future with AEW.

"It takes all shapes and sizes in our industry. All I want to see is a great entertainer, a great wrestler. Make me laugh, make me cry. I don't care what you look like. And in my opinion, Deonna looks great... I love what she's done, I love what she did in TNA, [and] I look forward to what she's going to do in AEW. So keep your chin up, keep your head up Deonna, you're going to be fine." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo sends message to Toni Storm

Following her in-ring debut last Saturday on Collision, Deonna Purrazzo immediately sent a message to Toni Storm, who was one of her next targets.

Storm was previously asked about Purrazzo, but she claimed she had no idea who she was and that the name apparently did not ring any bells.

In an exclusive promo on AEW X/Twitter handle, The Virtuoso explained how she was a technical wrestler, and seeing as how her opponents have been tapping out to her, she plans on doing the same to Toni Storm.

"Was that reminder enough for you, Toni? No? Then let me explain. I am The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo. That means I possess outstanding technical abilities, and that is exactly what I displayed tonight. You see, it's quite simple. I pinpoint the arm, I apply the Venus de Milo, and my opponent gives up. That's what I've built my career on; that's what led me to AEW. And Toni, one day, that's what will lead me to the AEW Women's World Championship."

Purrazzo will also be making her Dynamite debut tomorrow night as she faces Anna Jay in singles competition.

