"They’re on their death bed," "He’s very terrible at the job" - Fans lash out at Tony Khan for refusing major deal

AEW CEO Tony Khan often deals with a lot of backlash from wrestling fans and it looks like he is on the receiving hand of another helping after refusing a major deal that could have benefitted All Elite Wrestling.

According to recent reports, Tony Khan was approached by The CW network in June earlier this year regarding a TV deal for the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. However, Khan refused the offer as his priority was to get AEW's TV rights along with the deal.

On Twitter, fans have bashed Khan for another blunder and called him unserious:

WWE veteran calls out Tony Khan for his booking of Arn Anderson in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan has a lot of WWE legends in AEW however, Jim Cornette has criticized Khan for his booking of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

Arn Anderson signed with AEW on December 30, 2019, as a head coach. The veteran also managed Cody Rhodes however, after The American Nightmare departed from the company, Arn Anderson was barely featured on AEW television.

Speaking on his Official Jim Cornette podcast, the wrestling veteran bashed All Elite Wrestling for not using Arn Anderson in important angles:

"With Arn, It didn't look to me like anybody was listening to what Arn Anderson would say when it came to 'Yeah you should do this and don't do that'. I'm sure it was nice to have a regular employment gig but I would think that hopefully at his age and with that regular employee gig being only a day or week or whatever he's not in any immediate need to go to work or get a part-time job. It's a shame that you can not figure out a way in your wrestling company to utilize a guy like Arn Anderson properly and productively. But they never figured out a way to do it on camera and like I said, I didn't see the evidence of a lot of people listening to anything he'd say about wrestling." [0:55 - 1:52]

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Let us know in the comments below.

