"They're doing so good" - AEW's Will Ospreay claims WWE is a 'machine'

Top AEW star Will Ospreay recently gave his thoughts on the current state of the WWE. He also discussed some positive aspects of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Will Ospreay is considered one of the best bell-to-bell wrestlers in the world today. While he is currently signed with AEW, The Aerial Assassin provided an interesting assessment of WWE in a recent chat.

During an interview with The Daily Star, Ospreay said the Stamford-based promotion was a machine and was doing well currently. However, Ospreay also revealed how he thought that the product was lame growing up.

"I think deep down we know WWE is like, it's a machine, it's an animal, they're in like giant stadiums and they're doing so good and but a lot of people look at us and just go like, 'What we're doing is wrong because WWE are doing this' and it's like no there's just different ways of doing it. And I happily say, 'Yeah.' I got into WWE when I was a kid, but when I became a teenager, I just thought it was lame." [22:09 - 22:41]

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Will Ospreay on who he enjoyed watching in WWE

Will Ospreay named multiple wrestlers he liked in WWE growing up, despite thinking that the product was lame. In the same above interview, Ospreay named Eddie Guerrero, Edge, and Randy Orton as the stars he enjoyed watching.

"There were certain guys I enjoyed, like Eddie Guerrero. Eddie Guerrero's one, Edge was another one, like Randy Orton's sick, but after a while, it was just like 'This is so pantomime,' and I always remember when people would go, especially coming up in wrestling, it was 'less is more' and like is it? 'Cause I'm bored, it's the same stuff, it's recycled, and it's over and over again. And every now and then, you get something cool like CM Punk's pipebomb promo. Like every now and again, something like, 'Woah that was sick.'" [22:43 - 23:14]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Aerial Assassin will compete against 'Hangman' Adam Page in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup finals at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. It remains to be seen if Ospreay will be the World Title challenger at All In: Texas.

If you take quotes from here, please credit The Daily Star and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More