  "They're doing so good" - AEW's Will Ospreay claims WWE is a 'machine'

"They're doing so good" - AEW's Will Ospreay claims WWE is a 'machine'

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 08, 2025 12:56 GMT
Will Ospreay WWE
Triple H and Will Ospreay (Image source: wwe.com and Ospreay on X)

Top AEW star Will Ospreay recently gave his thoughts on the current state of the WWE. He also discussed some positive aspects of the Stamford-based promotion.

Will Ospreay is considered one of the best bell-to-bell wrestlers in the world today. While he is currently signed with AEW, The Aerial Assassin provided an interesting assessment of WWE in a recent chat.

During an interview with The Daily Star, Ospreay said the Stamford-based promotion was a machine and was doing well currently. However, Ospreay also revealed how he thought that the product was lame growing up.

"I think deep down we know WWE is like, it's a machine, it's an animal, they're in like giant stadiums and they're doing so good and but a lot of people look at us and just go like, 'What we're doing is wrong because WWE are doing this' and it's like no there's just different ways of doing it. And I happily say, 'Yeah.' I got into WWE when I was a kid, but when I became a teenager, I just thought it was lame." [22:09 - 22:41]
Will Ospreay on who he enjoyed watching in WWE

Will Ospreay named multiple wrestlers he liked in WWE growing up, despite thinking that the product was lame. In the same above interview, Ospreay named Eddie Guerrero, Edge, and Randy Orton as the stars he enjoyed watching.

"There were certain guys I enjoyed, like Eddie Guerrero. Eddie Guerrero's one, Edge was another one, like Randy Orton's sick, but after a while, it was just like 'This is so pantomime,' and I always remember when people would go, especially coming up in wrestling, it was 'less is more' and like is it? 'Cause I'm bored, it's the same stuff, it's recycled, and it's over and over again. And every now and then, you get something cool like CM Punk's pipebomb promo. Like every now and again, something like, 'Woah that was sick.'" [22:43 - 23:14]
The Aerial Assassin will compete against 'Hangman' Adam Page in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup finals at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. It remains to be seen if Ospreay will be the World Title challenger at All In: Texas.

If you take quotes from here, please credit The Daily Star and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

