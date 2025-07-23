  • home icon
  "They're number two this time next year" - AEW is in real danger of being surpassed by TNA very soon, according to WWE Hall of Famer

"They’re number two this time next year" - AEW is in real danger of being surpassed by TNA very soon, according to WWE Hall of Famer

By Sujay
Published Jul 23, 2025 01:12 GMT
TNA logo (left) and AEW president Tony Khan (right). (Image credits: TNA Facebook page & AEW YouTube channel)
TNA logo (left) and AEW President Tony Khan (right) (Image credits: TNA on Facebook & AEW on YouTube)

A WWE Hall of Famer has fired a warning shot at AEW and said that they were in danger of being overtaken by TNA very soon. This will send some shockwaves in the wrestling world if it happens.

Eric Bischoff is someone who often has a lot to say about All Elite Wrestling and usually does not hold back when it comes to giving his opinions. The former RAW General Manager was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show when he pointed out how a TV deal could help TNA usurp AEW as the number two wrestling company.

“By this time next year? I think so. It depends on the TV deal. If the TV deal isn’t a big one, isn’t a great one, that will be tough, damn near impossible, right? But with the right television partner, they’re number two this time next year.” [H/T - Wrestling News]
Eric Bischoff takes shot at AEW booking

In the same interview, Eric Bischoff pointed out how TNA was doing the basics right. He also hit out at how, according to him, AEW booked matches that only catered to the ten percent.

He said:

“They’re doing the basics and producing a show for the mainstream wrestling audience. Not for that 10% hardcore sicko that everybody thinks is a cool demo.”
Bischoff also pointed out the TV ratings and the popularity among fans and said that TNA could very soon become the number two wrestling company, and that too for good reason. It will be very interesting to see how his comments might come to pass if there is a chance at that.

He has long been a critic of how Tony Khan produces his shows and has not been afraid to call him out from time to time. His comments will no doubt be noticed now that shots have been fired.

