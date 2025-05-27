“They’re so obsessed with AEW,” “Triple H has lost it” - Fans go berserk after major WWE announcement

AEW and WWE are engaged in a bitter war, according to many pro wrestling fans. While the promotions and their higher-ups may publicly disagree with that idea, there continues to be blatant counter-programming and talent acquisition battles. The largest wrestling company in the world just made another big move related to Tony Khan's young promotion, and now fans are weighing in.

World Wrestling Entertainment has booked its next Weekend Takeover for mid-July in Atlanta, Georgia. Saturday Night's Main Event XL was previously announced for July 12, the same day as All Elite Wrestling's All In: Texas. Khan then gave All In a special start time of 3pm ET to avoid any counter-programming issues with SNME 40, which will air at 8pm ET that night.

WWE has now announced the sixth annual NXT Great American Bash event for the afternoon of Saturday, July 12. The start time was not confirmed, but it will likely air head-to-head with All In at some point. WWE also has Evolution II set for that Sunday in Atlanta. SNME and Evolution are booked for State Farm Arena, while Great American Bash will take place at Center Stage.

The latest announcement from Triple H and his team brought a wide array of feedback from AEW and WWE fans. Countless replies on X have knocked WWE for their continued counter-programming efforts, while other fans are adamant that backlash is unnecessary, as people can just watch or not, or tune in to the other company later. Several All Elite Wrestling die-hards encouraged Khan to mount offense against Triple H, while some see the competition as good for the sport.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Lmaoooo they’re so obsessed with AEW. We will be watching AEW All In. Nobody cares about this garbage," wrote another fan.

Updated lineup for AEW All In: Texas

All Elite Wrestling will invade Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 12 for its third annual All In event. Below is the current lineup:

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page

All In 2025 will mark AEW's first pay-per-view held in an American baseball stadium, and Globe Life Field's first pro wrestling event. All In 2026 has already been confirmed for a return to Wembley Stadium in London, England, but the actual date has not been announced.

