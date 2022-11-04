"They're not serious about having that talent in the company" - WWE veteran thinks AEW has given up on Brock Lesnar's lookalike

Jim Cornette has had his say on AEW's handling of someone who was once dubbed as the next Brock Lesnar, Parker Boudreaux.

Boudreaux joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has made numerous appearances on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation. His first television appearance came on Rampage in a squash win over Sonny Kiss. As part of the Trustbusters, he lost to the Best Friends in the opening round of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager commented on Tony Khan's booking of the 24-year-old:

"They've [AEW] got 150 or whatever wrestlers, at least male wrestlers. Plus, if they're not on television, they're not serious about having that talent in the company. It's either, oh s*** I've signed them and I've got to use them. Or, you know, maybe we'll do something with them later, but I've signed them or whatever. But if they're not on the television program, they're not integral to the success of this company. I don't know enough about the guy. We've never seen him do. Anything so. And do we have another column for the who the f*** is this guy? Sure." [From 02:15 to 03:25]

AEW star Parker Boudreaux has commented on Brock Lesnar comparisons before

Brock Lesnar is a unique and generational talent. His appearance is intimidating in itself. His athleticism, combined with his size, intensity, and legitimate fighting history in the UFC, gives him the aura of a larger-than-life monster. When Parker Boudreaux first showed up in WWE, he did it with several intense promos.

Parker also had a somewhat similar look to Lesnar's, leading to comparisons. Boudreaux had a certain intensity in the ring, making him an intriguing character to watch on television.

However, the former football player quickly distanced himself from being the 'next Brock Lesnar' by publicly stating that he is the first Parker Boudreaux.

"I’m not the next Lesnar. I’m the first Parker Boudreaux."

So far, his use in AEW has been reasonable. He's just 24 years old and has a lot of upsides, so it will be interesting to track his future.

