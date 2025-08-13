"They’re signing Jobbers to long term deals now?" "Has bro ever drawn a dime?" - Fans react after AEW signs ex-WWE star for 5 more years

A former WWE Superstar has reportedly just signed a new five-year contract with AEW. Fans have reacted to this, and some were baffled by this decision, as the individual is not considered to be someone at the top of the roster.It was reported that 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard had signed a deal with Tony Khan's company. This has been kept under wraps as his original contract ended around AEW All In last month. Menard has been working as an in-ring competitor, a manager of sorts to Daniel Garcia, and has been making sporadic appearances on the commentary desk.The former WWE Superstar is said to have signed a five-year extension, which will go on until the summer of 2030. He has shown loyalty to the company and has been considered a well-liked figure backstage.Fans reacted to this, and many wondered why he, of all people, was offered a long-term deal with the company. Several of them questioned the decision and were sarcastic about this being a game-changing move by AEW. One fan could not grasp how this would benefit the promotion.wherestherats @wherestheratsLINK@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect They’re signing Jobbers to long term deals now? Not A Business.maxiliion @maxiliion223LINK@WrestlePurists has bro ever drawn a dime?Scott Price24 @scottscfcLINK@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect dont see the point why hes still in AEW what role can he havePenguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 @penguin74usLINK@SeanRossSapp @FightfulSelect That’ll fill the high school gym@themaiinevent🇦🇺🇳🇿 @themaiineventLINK@SeanRossSapp @FightfulSelect Get him back on commentary!Jared Searcy @Searcy306LINK@SeanRossSapp @FightfulSelect They don’t use him enough. I love me some Daddy Magic.Some others were supportive of the move, with one wanting him to return to the commentary desk. Another believed that he should be utilized more often as he was a man of many talents.AEW star was supposed to have a storyline with SarayaIn early 2024, The Outcasts got into an interesting love angle with 2.0, as Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho had developed a brewing romance. Matt Menard and Saraya, on the other hand, played their friends who were less supportive of their pairing.Eventually, Soho would announce that she was pregnant, as she and Parker were also dating in real life. The two would go on a hiatus, and they eventually got married and spent time together while waiting for the birth of their firstborn.Following her departure from AEW, Saraya revealed that before this storyline came to a close, there were plans of having a romance angle between her and Daddy Magic. Due to Ruby's pregnancy, and the storyline no longer advancing, this was scrapped.Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette reacted to this and was baffled by the idea. He even claimed that she should have been with a big name like MJF instead, and that would make better sense.&quot;She was a star who was supposed to be a difference maker in AEW. And if it had been some type of situation where she and a main event personality, like MJF, who was more important in that time than he is now, or whatever the case, we're supposed to have some kind of on-screen thing going on. I would expect you to get a little kiss outta that. I would not be talking like ant-eaters, with tongues down their throat. But some working f*king kissing. You should reasonably expect as a promoter in that instance. I'm talking about working f*king kissing,&quot; he said. [4:28 - 5:35]Saraya Universe @SarayaUniverseLINK🚨 | AEW wanted Saraya to kiss Daddy Magic Full episode: https://t.co/QHSktcrBMuFor now, it is unclear what plans AEW has for Matt Menard moving forward, as he has not been active on-screen. With his new contract, the promotion could push for him to have some other roles apart from being an in-ring competitor.