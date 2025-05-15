AEW's missed romantic angle involving Saraya (fka Paige) and MJF explained by a wrestling legend

Former AEW star Saraya left the Jacksonville-based company earlier this year. Her time in All Elite Wrestling was brief. However, she held the AEW Women's World Championship once. She won this title in her native country of England, in the iconic Wembley Stadium at All In 2023.

Saraya has a YouTube channel called Rulebreakers with Saraya. In a recent upload, she opened up about her time in the Tony Khan-led company and revealed that she was approached to do a love storyline with 41-year-old AEW star Matt Menard aka. Daddy Magic.

Interestingly, industry veteran Jim Cornette was baffled when he learned of this. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the wrestling veteran said that Tony Khan should have done a Paige-MJF romance angle instead. According to him, this storyline would have been a massive success.

"She was a star who was supposed to be a difference maker in AEW. And if it had been some type of situation where she and a main event personality, like MJF, who was more important in that time than he is now, or whatever the case, we're supposed to have some kind of on-screen thing going on. I would expect you to get a little kiss outta that. I would not be talking like ant-eaters, with tongues down their throat. But some working f*king kissing. You should reasonably expect as a promoter in that instance. I'm talking about working f*king kissing," he said. [4:28 - 5:35]

Jim Cornette brutally roasts AEW star Daddy Magic

Jim Cornette was quite disgusted when he learned that All Elite Wrestling tried to pair Daddy Magic and the former Paige. In the above video, he brutally roasted the former WWE star. Furthermore, he said that he understood why the former women's champion rejected this angle.

"The point is, its f*king Daddy Mac, whatever that round greasy-faced f*king underneath guy with the hyperactivity and they (All Elite Wrestling) wanted this former star (Saraya) to be in love with this guy? No! I can understand why she did not do that," said Cornette. [5:35 - 6:05]

Daddy Magic was known as Matt Martel in WWE. He was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2016 to 2021.

