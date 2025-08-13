41-year-old star signs a new 5-year deal with AEW - Reports

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 13, 2025 00:31 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
AEW has decided to further lock in one of its stars by signing them to a long-term deal with the company. This looks to be a great move with the individual having multiple roles within the promotion.

'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard may not be considered to be one of the top in-ring competitors on the roster, but he has made valuable contributions to the promotion in his four years with the company so far. He has gone on to not only be an in-ring competitor, but has also worked on the commentary desk on multiple occasions.

Fightful Select has reported that the 41-year-old has signed a new five-year deal with AEW. It is said that he is well-liked and respected within the promotion. This extension may come in handy, as it seems that he will not only be with the company as a competitor, but may also reprise his role as a member of the commentary desk, or even transition to becoming a bigger backstage contributor.

A top tag team brutalized Daddy Magic during his last AEW match

Daddy Magic has always been a loyal person, especially to his friends. Despite it being two years since they moved away from Chris Jericho, the former members of the JAS have remained close. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia are the closest of the bunch.

Back in April, 2.0 confronted FTR on behalf of Garcia, as they did not appreciate their actions following their AEW heel turn. This then turned into a tag team match later in the night. The former ended up being brutalized in that match, with both competitors being busted open. To make matters worse, they even attacked Daniel Garcia.

Menard addressed this attack, noting that he had known from the start that FTR was not to be trusted, despite their brief alliance with Garcia in the past. Now they had shown their true colors, and he knew he was right all along.

"FTR, we've known exactly what you are for a very long time. You've had a lot of people fooled, but never us. We've seen through you for years. We've tried to convince Danny. We've told him behind closed doors that you can't be trusted, and he defended you. He's like, 'No, they're good guys. They're teaching me." [From 0:30 - 1:15]
Daddy Magic's loyalty to both AEW and his friends within the company is commendable. It will be interesting to see how he'll be booked moving forward, and what other roles he could be given apart from competing in-ring.

Edited by Angana Roy
