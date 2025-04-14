Former WWE stars air frustration after brutal attack in AEW: "You can't be trusted"

Former WWE stars Matt Menard and Angelo Parker had a rough night on AEW Collision last week. They faced FTR in a tag team match and took a brutal beating.

Ad

Menard and Parker worked in WWE from 2016 to 2021. They wrestled under the names Chase Parker and Matt Martel. The duo also went by 3.0 in the promotion.

Meanwhile, FTR has become completely evil. On the April 12 edition of AEW Collision, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler took on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. They won the match while also painting the ring mat red with Menard's blood. They even attacked Daniel Garcia after their match.

Ad

Trending

Later in the show, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang! regrouped backstage and addressed FTR's brutal assault on them. Parker expressed that they are fed up with taking beatings in AEW.

It comes to a point in time that we've got to be sick and tired of sh*t like this happening. We've taken so many a** kicking in AEW, so many times where we've looked like this (points to bloody Matt Menard) and for what? Tonight we took it for Danny, to protect Danny. But he still got hurt."

Ad

He added that they knew FTR were the bad guys since day one and tried to convince the Red Death of the same. But he was too naive to accept that.

"FTR, we've known exactly what you are for a very long time. You've had a lot of people fooled, but never us. We've seen through you for years. We've tried to convince Danny. We've told him behind closed doors that you can't be trusted, and he defended you. He's like, 'No, they're good guys. They're teaching me." [From 0:30 - 1:15]

Ad

Check out their backstage video here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

FTR tried to attack Tony Schiavone on AEW Collision

FTR kicked off last week's Collision and addressed the crowd. Their tag team match against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came later in the night. During their in-ring promo, they commented on their attack on Cope at Dynasty.

Then, they called Tony Schiavone into the ring. The AEW commentator pointed out that Dax's daughter must be disappointed with him as he turned his back on one of his best friends.

Ad

FTR snapped and tried to put Tony in a stuffed piledriver. Fortunately, Nigel McGuinness made the save. Daniel Garcia also came out to calm the heels down but was insulted with a push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Monika Thapa Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.



Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.



Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.



When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes. Know More