On tonight's AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, the broadcast team namedropped Kenny Omega's faction, The Elite. Fans were elated as the promotion acknowledged the stable again.

Since the backstage brawl at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk and The Elite have not been mentioned on live TV. The aforementioned names were stripped of their titles and suspended. All Elite President Tony Khan also refused to talk about any of them in interviews.

Tonight, during the Trios Title match, Tony Schiavone mentioned that The Elite was the inaugural Trios Champion. This was the first mention of the faction on live television following its members' suspension.

The wrestling world was stunned and delighted. Fans hoped they would see the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks soon.

Zombie Dede 🧟‍♀️ @DedeMacaroni The elite has been mentioned though 🥹 The elite has been mentioned though 🥹

Brett Hillman @XxHillman1997xX Anyone here the elite get named dropped hopefully it’s a hint for them coming back soon Anyone here the elite get named dropped hopefully it’s a hint for them coming back soon

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager The Elite's name also deliberately dropped.



We are definitely beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Elite's name also deliberately dropped.We are definitely beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Apart from being mentioned, the faction was also featured in the advertisement for AEW Rampage.

Flutter-S🏳️‍⚧️ @TheFlutterskye THE ELITE WHERE ON THAT RAMPAGE AD EXPLICITLY!!!!! #AEWDynamite THE ELITE WHERE ON THAT RAMPAGE AD EXPLICITLY!!!!! #AEWDynamite

WrestlingManiac @BestInT49159140

#AEWDynamite They're mentioning The Elite on commentary and The Young Bucks appeared on the AEW Rampage advertisement They're mentioning The Elite on commentary and The Young Bucks appeared on the AEW Rampage advertisement#AEWDynamite

People also noted that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was featured in the video package highlighting the previous Ring of Honor Champions.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE #AEWDynamite The elite name drop, cm punk in the roh flashbacks, hopefully the elite are coming back soon The elite name drop, cm punk in the roh flashbacks, hopefully the elite are coming back soon 👀 #AEWDynamite

David Glass @DavidJGlass96 There’s no such thing as a coincidence. If Punk was in the ROH vid on past champions AND the Elite were mentioned on commentary… then there’s been movement to the investigation. And why I wasn’t one of those freaks who wanted this to be done asap. Shit takes time n it about done There’s no such thing as a coincidence. If Punk was in the ROH vid on past champions AND the Elite were mentioned on commentary… then there’s been movement to the investigation. And why I wasn’t one of those freaks who wanted this to be done asap. Shit takes time n it about done

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager AEW just showed CM Punk with the Ring of Honor title in the flashback video package on Dynamite. Holy crap. AEW just showed CM Punk with the Ring of Honor title in the flashback video package on Dynamite. Holy crap.

Deebow Debowski @deebow They showed Punk in the ROH title build up video, and they mentioned the Elite on commentary during the Trios Title match. That was the first time they were shown or mentioned by name since Brawl Out. Hopefully this mess will be sorted out soon. #AEWDynamite They showed Punk in the ROH title build up video, and they mentioned the Elite on commentary during the Trios Title match. That was the first time they were shown or mentioned by name since Brawl Out. Hopefully this mess will be sorted out soon. #AEWDynamite

It is also to be noted that The Elite merchandise was also sold during AEW Dynamite in Canada. Has their suspension been lifted? Will we see their return soon? Only time will tell.

What was your reaction to Kenny Omega's faction being namedropped on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

