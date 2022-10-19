On tonight's AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, the broadcast team namedropped Kenny Omega's faction, The Elite. Fans were elated as the promotion acknowledged the stable again.
Since the backstage brawl at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk and The Elite have not been mentioned on live TV. The aforementioned names were stripped of their titles and suspended. All Elite President Tony Khan also refused to talk about any of them in interviews.
Tonight, during the Trios Title match, Tony Schiavone mentioned that The Elite was the inaugural Trios Champion. This was the first mention of the faction on live television following its members' suspension.
The wrestling world was stunned and delighted. Fans hoped they would see the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks soon.
Apart from being mentioned, the faction was also featured in the advertisement for AEW Rampage.
People also noted that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was featured in the video package highlighting the previous Ring of Honor Champions.
It is also to be noted that The Elite merchandise was also sold during AEW Dynamite in Canada. Has their suspension been lifted? Will we see their return soon? Only time will tell.
