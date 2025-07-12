"They have seen a ghost," "AEW storylines are better than WWE" - Fans erupt after Cope (Fka Edge) returns at AEW All In

AEW All In: Texas witnessed the return of Cope (fka Edge) for the first time since April. Fans are now reacting to the Rated-R Superstar's pay-per-view comeback and reunion with a former friend turned bitter rival.
The AEW World Tag Team Title was on the line this Saturday at All In 2025. The champions, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate, defended their straps against JetSpeed and the "father-son" duo of Christian Cage and ROH World Television Champion, Nick Wayne. The bout ended with The All Mighty spearing The Patriarch for the cover and the win.
After the matchup, Cage was betrayed by Wayne, his mother Shayna, and their stablemate Kip Sabian. The Prodigy was about to deliver a Con-Chair-To on Christian, with FTR gleefully watching on (owing to their recent issues with The Instant Classic). However, the returning Adam Copeland arrived just in the nick of time to save his long-time friend and tag team partner.
Fans have taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Cope's AEW comeback. Users expressed their elation in response to the former TNT Champion rescuing Christian, speculating on their eventual and proper reunion, and prospective feud with FTR.
"FTR vs Cope/Christian is going to sell that place out, in Toronto. I love that they didn't get right back together too," wrote a fan.
"THIS IS SUCH A GREAT ONGOING STORYLINE OH MY GODDDDDDD," posted another fan.
"I still can't understand why Christian Cage hasn't become [All Elite Wrestling] World Champion yet. But hey, The GOATs are almost back together!" wrote a user.
"Wait WHAT??? Edge is back?! [crying emojis] I grew up watching Edge and Christian… seeing Edge come back for him brought back so many emotions [smiley emoj][heart emojis]," posted another user.
It remains to be seen how Cage will earn back Copeland's trust in light of their All Elite Wrestling rivalry.
