"They are terrible, pathetic talkers," "This is why AEW can't be taken seriously"- Fans lash out at top duo after this week's Dynamite

Two top AEW stars are once again on the receiving end of criticism after their segment from Dynamite. Fans believe that the duo is responsible for why All Elite Wrestling can't be taken seriously.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, the recently returned Young Bucks had a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. The duo also cut a heel promo during the interview which was not recieved well by the fans on social media.

On Twitter, a fan called out The Bucks for being the worst promos ever and claimed that they can not be one of the greatest tag teams without cutting a decent promo.

"The Young Bucks are probably two of the WORST promos Ive EVER heard Especially considering the rep they have in the IWC as one of the greatest tag teams Cant be considered one of the GOATs when you cant play a legit character or be a decent promo Just saying."

Booker T believes The Young Bucks can get Sting over by being his final opponents at AEW Revolution 2024

WWE legend Booker T recently spoke about the potential final opponents for Sting at the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV in March.

Speaking on an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how the possibility of The Young Bucks facing The Icon at AEW Revolution could work.

"I think those guys would be able to go out there and do it right. I mean, those guys, they can perform. I can't take that away from The Bucks. Those guys do a bunch of stuff. They flip around and all that kind of stuff, but when it comes to working, those guys can actually work. I know they're going to hear this and say where is this coming from and a lot of people may be saying where is this coming from. Those guys do a lot of stuff that I don't agree with, but when it comes to going out there and working, Dammit, they can work. They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody else in that company for that one night," said Booker.

The Young Bucks is one of the most accomplished tag teams to exist outside of the WWE. Matt and Nick Jackson have won many prestigious Tag Team Titles in their careers, including the AEW World Tag Team titles and the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

