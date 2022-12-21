"They toot their horn just a little too much" - Dutch Mantell comments on 3-time WWE tag team champions' biggest drawback

WWE legend Dutch Mantell has witnessed some of the best athletes compete in the industry, and while he respects FTR, the veteran thinks the two have one jarring issue.

FTR have been embarking on a journey to secure their position as the best tag team in history. Across 2022, the two have seemingly made great strides in their pursuit, adding numerous championship belts to go alongside their AEW and WWE tag team championships.

During a recent episode of Storytime With Dutch Mantell, the veteran rated PWI's Tag Team of the Year Award and made a surprising revelation on FTR.

"I like their gimmick, they’re like Northern Rednecks. They come off a farm somewhere up in Delaware. I think the people can identify with them. And FTR? Good team, but I do think they toot their own horn just a little bit too much," said Mantell. [From 00:52 onward]

Mantell continued, proposing that the two were losing focus on what he believes is far more important in the industry.

"They want to be known not for making the most money, but as the greatest tag team of all time. I mean, if you can say that, that’s fine? And they are a good team, but I would agree with those three teams," Mantell added. [From 01:16 onward]

While their run in WWE was largely criticized, some fans seem to be now questioning Tony Khan's handling of their careers. AEW fans aren't the only ones up in arms, as Jim Cornette recently harshly slammed their utilization.

After FTR was recently spotted with CM Punk, some fans are clamoring for the trio to return to WWE together

While CM Punk and FTR all left WWE under less-than-friendly conditions, that hasn't stopped fans from turning on AEW to push for them to return to the promotion.

Punk recently uploaded a picture with the duo on his Instagram Story, and fans are already going nuts with speculation.

Punk's Instagram Story boasts a selfie with FTR.

Twitter users were naturally divided on the issue, but many were clamoring for all three to return to WWE despite their previous comments on working with the promotion.

It remains to be seen if any of the stars will remain with AEW into 2023, as not only are the duo's contracts expiring soon. But the word has been that Punk is done with the promotion. Could this possibly open the door on a return to the Stamford-based promotion, or will the three return to AEW as CMFTR?

