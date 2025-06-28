"They don't have to topple WWE"- 12-time champion shares honest thoughts about AEW

Professional wrestling has seen a major boom in 2025. Both AEW and WWE have grown exponentially since the start of the year, and neither looks to be slowing down anytime soon. AEW has reached a wider audience than ever before, thanks in part to its partnership with Max.
Even the promotion's founder, Tony Khan, feels that 2025 has been the company's best year in its existence. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley chimed in on the Jacksonville-based company's boom recently. While speaking in an interview with WANE 15 news, the 12-time champion heaped praises on the wrestling industry as a whole.
He shared his honest views about the Tony Khan-led promotion, stating that they've realized they don't need to topple WWE to become more successful. He emphasized the fact that there are other types of wrestling to offer, and fans can choose to tune into whatever they want according to their taste.
"Yeah, well, I think we're in a really strong position. WWE on a global basis has never been more successful. I think AEW realizes they don't have to topple WWE to be really successful and really enjoyable, and there's other wrestling out there for people who like all kinds of styles. I mean, just like in the city of Chicago, for example, you can find three or four different types of wrestling on a single night and all of it's good, depending on what your tastes are," Foley said. [H/T Fightful]
Huge couple of weeks ahead for AEW
The Jacksonville-based promotion is gearing up for a huge couple of weeks starting in July. Tony Khan's company is set to host two special weekly episodes next week, with them being the 300th episode of Dynamite and the 100th edition of Collision.
Some big matches have been announced for Dynamite 300 as Kazuchika Okada faces Kota Ibushi for the first time in AEW. Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS championship against Mina Shirakawa next Wednesday as well. Meanwhile, FTR will take on The Outrunners on Collision 100.
The following weekend will see them host their biggest PPV of the year, All In: Texas. The event is scheduled to emanate from Globe Life Field, and five huge matches have been announced for the event so far, with the inaugural AEW Unified Champion set to be crowned in Texas.
