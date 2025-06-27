Tony Khan to take the TBS Championship off Mercedes Mone at an upcoming AEW show? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone is on a dream run in her career currently. The CEO is the only woman in the pro wrestling business who has won championships in WWE, AEW, NJPW, and CMLL.

Ad

Mone is the second-longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW history. She is also the current CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and the EWA Women's Champion. The 33-year-old is also a former NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

However, it now seems that one of her title runs may soon come to an end. The CEO is scheduled to defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa on the 300th edition of Dynamite next week. In a major turn of events, AEW President Tony Khan could crown a new champion in the landmark episode of the company's flagship show.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Shirawaka is currently allied with Mercedes Mone's All In 2025 opponent, AEW Women's World Champion ''Timeless'' Toni Storm, and that may play a factor in the upcoming TBS Championship match. Storm and Mercedes have been involved in a heated rivalry since their world title match for the upcoming Texas PPV was made official. This past Wednesday, The CEO unleashed a brutal attack on The Timeless Superstar before Mina Shirkawa came to the Auckland-born star's rescue.

Ad

Hence, ahead of their showdown in Texas, the Women's World Champion could seek revenge on the former Sasha Banks by costing the latter one of her prized possessions, the TBS Title. Interestingly, the latest episode of AEW Collision saw Toni Storm promise the Japanese wrestler that she wouldn't interfere in the latter's match next Wednesday. However, there was visible tension between the two.

Given how personal the rivalry between Storm and Mone has gotten, the 29-year-old may let her emotions get the better of her, leading to her costing The CEO the TBS Title. That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Ad

Ad

Mercedes Mone to win AEW Women's World Championship due to unexpected help?

As mentioned above, Mercedes Mone and ''Timeless'' Toni Storm are scheduled to face each other for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025 on July 12.

If Toni does interfere in Mina Shirakawa's match on Dynamite 300, the Japanese star may end up doing the same at All In. However, by doing so, the 37-year-old may inadvertently help The CEO dethrone Toni, leading to a full-fledged feud between Mina and Storm.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Mone has been in AEW for over a year now, and fans have been eager to see her win the Women's World Title. With her potentially losing the TBS Championship on Dynamite 300, All In Texas would be the perfect platform for her to win the top prize of the company's female division.

However, this is merely speculative at this point. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for fans in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More