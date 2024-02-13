"They've been insulting him" - Top AEW star is unhappy about Seth Rollins' booking in WWE

A top star of AEW's women's division has revealed her unhappiness with the recent creative choices for Seth Rollins in WWE.

Thunder Rosa recently shared her comments on the booking of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion en route to Wrestlemania 40. During the Press Conference for the show, Rollins was spoken to dismissively by his former Shield stablemate, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Iowa native backed up the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes against Reigns and the Rock after the latter laid his hands on the American Nightmare. Many fans expect Rollins to team up with his former nemesis Rhodes to take on the Tribal Chief and the Great One on Night 1 of Wrestlemania.

Rollins has been sidelined by an injury that he sustained in January 2024. He is looking to face the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match in Philadelphia in April.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Rosa expressed the view that the Visionary has been treated with disrespect in the buildup to the Showcase of Immortals. The former AEW Women's World Champion also sympathized with Rollins for facing backlash due to the presentation of his character as a secondary champion:

"They've been insulting him this whole entire time," Rosa said. "I just hope, I really do hope, that there's a good payoff for both of them. As a performer, when you have to do certain things to make other people look good that will make your character diminish, it's rough because you're going to suffer a lot of criticism from the fans." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

AEW's Thunder Rosa thinks CM Punk did an "amazing" job with heartbreaking promo

CM Punk turned the wrestling world on its head when he jumped ship from AEW to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The Best in the World declared his intention to main event Wrestlemania 40, and competed in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, Punk suffered an injury at the PLE, which disrupted his plans for the Show of Shows in April.

On the January 29, 2024, episode of RAW, the former WWE Champion revealed his medical status to the crowd in a heart-wrenching promo. According to AEW star Thunder Rosa, the Chicago-born wrestler did an amazing job with the segment.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former NWA World Women's Champion voiced her praise for Punk and how he generated empathy from the audience for his tragic setback:

“If that was his plan, to make people feel empathetic for what he’s going through, I think he did an amazing job. Even if you hate CM Punk, there was at one point, you feel some sort of empathy. You had to. If not, you are a psychopath,” - Rosa said. [H/T, eWrestlingnews.com]

It remains to be seen how the company will move forward with Wrestlemania's main events.

