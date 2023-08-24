"They’ve sold more tickets than Austin vs. The Rock" - All In's success is more of a "statement" than a reflection of AEW, says WWE veteran

This weekend's AEW All In pay-per-view is shaping up to be truly historic, with well over 80,000 tickets sold so far. The hype surrounding the event is massive, but one industry legend believes that the show's attendance is more due to fans wanting to make a statement than anything on All Elite's programming.

All In will include highly-anticipated matches like MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox, and FTR vs. The Young Bucks III for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The build to the event has been somewhat chaotic, with Tony Khan receiving criticism for last-minute changes, but that hasn't stopped fans from securing their seats for one of the biggest shows in wrestling history.

But according to legendary manager Jim Cornette, the massive attendance is more a reflection of fans making a statement than good booking on AEW's part. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran highlighted that All In has sold more tickets than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock but opined that it is the event itself, rather than the talent on the card, that has been a success.

"Does anybody out there think that it’s the product that sold these tickets, or is it the statement that the fans buying these tickets made? It’s a 'happening'. The UK fans are making it Woodstock. They’ve sold more tickets than Austin vs. The Rock. [...] They’ve sold more tickets than that without announcing anybody to be on the card. Because it’s not about who’s on the card or what the card is. It’s where the card is [and] the statement that the fans going to the card are making by going," said the veteran. [From 06:49 to 07:32]

Tony Khan has made some difficult decisions in booking All In's card

over than 80,000 fans set to descend on Wembley Stadium for All In this Sunday, performing at the event is the chance of a lifetime for many AEW talents. However, not everyone will make it on the card.

In a media call ahead of this week's Dynamite: Fyter Fest and All In, Tony Khan opened up about how difficult it is to book a card that everyone wants to be a part of.

"It’s a very difficult decision, and I have to make that decision. It’s very unpleasant and people want to do whatever they can do to be on Wembley, but there’s a great show coming up the following week in another market that is hugely important to AEW and that’s Chicago at the United Center," said Khan.

As of this writing, there are eight matches booked for All In's main card, with one bout scheduled for the Zero Hour pre-show. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for updates on the card throughout the week.

