Tony Khan opens up on "difficult" backstage decisions ahead of AEW All In

With AEW All In rapidly approaching, Tony Khan and his team are putting the final pieces in place to ensure the Wembley Stadium show succeeds. The All Elite Wrestling President recently opened up on "difficult" and "unpleasant" decisions he had to make leading up to the monumental event.

AEW has put itself in the challenging position of hosting two pay-per-views on consecutive weekends. All Out takes place in London, England, this Sunday, August 27th, quickly followed by All Out on September 3rd in Chicago.

At a recent media call, Tony Khan spoke about the challenging task of deciding which of his roster members will appear at either show:

“It’s a very difficult decision, and I have to make that decision. It’s very unpleasant and people want to do whatever they can do to be on Wembley, but there’s a great show coming up the following week in another market that is hugely important to AEW and that’s Chicago at the United Center." [H/T: Fightful]

With All In being one of the biggest events in the history of professional wrestling, it is understandable why stars would be desperate to seal a spot on the show. However, Tony Khan believes similar sentiments can be shared about All Out, which in itself is a major event for the promotion:

“I think there will be people clamoring to be on All Out as well, but certainly the big priority now and everyone’s focus is All In, and with good reason because it’s going to be a massive event.”

Major stars to miss AEW All In this weekend

Sadly, many of AEW's most popular stars have been ruled out of All In this weekend. Although there is plenty to look forward to, the absence of several big names will undoubtedly be felt.

These names include Bryan Danielson, PAC, and Jamie Hayter, all ruled out due to ongoing injuries. It has also been reported that Rey Fénix will miss out on the monumental event, rumoredly because of travel or visa-related issues.

How Tony Khan adjusts the card because of this remains to be seen. Nonetheless, All In is expected to deliver one of the best pay-per-view shows of the year.

