Bryan Danielson lays bare his feelings about missing AEW All In

AEW is just days away from hosting its biggest-ever event, and one of the promotion's top stars, Bryan Danielson, is set to miss out on the monumental occasion. The American Dragon recently opened up about how he feels having to watch from the sidelines.

Danielson suffered a broken arm at June's Forbidden Door II pay-per-view in a match against Kazuchika Okada, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future. It is almost guaranteed that he would have been on the card for All In otherwise.

The Blackpool Combat Club member recently appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show and stated that he wishes he could take part in the Wembley Stadium show:

“If I could take it back, I would wish my arm never got broken and that I’d be able to be able to wrestle at All In in Wembley.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

He continued, noting that, in many ways, his injury and missing out on All In gives an extra sense of meaning to his Forbidden Door bout with Okada:

“It’s gonna be one of the biggest wrestling crowds in history on Sunday and I don’t get to take part in it because my arm is still healing. But, despite that and I wouldn’t ask for my arm to be broken if I could do it over again. But because it did happen and I couldn’t control it, it almost gave more meaning to how I felt about the match [with Okada] itself.”

According to the latest reports, Danielson's injury is worse than initially expected, so the star is not expected to return until October.

Bryan Danielson previews AEW All In's main event

Although the UK crowd won't be able to witness Bryan Danielson in action come August 27th, there are still plenty of exciting matches for fans to get stuck into. All In will be headlined by Adam Cole and MJF going toe-to-toe with the AEW World Championship on the line.

Ahead of the blockbuster main event, Bryan Danielson shared his thoughts on the matchup:

“As far as who wins between MJF and Adam Cole, I’m just excited to watch it. I think the spectacle of All In as far as being in front of such a large crowd, nobody in our generation of wrestlers has wrestled in front of that many people before. So I’m just excited to watch it and watch part of history.”

History will indeed be made. Who comes out of Wembley Stadium with AEW's top prize remains to be seen.

