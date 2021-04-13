"They want us out of business" - Kenny Omega gives passionate speech to The Young Bucks

Most people only focus on his in-ring work, but AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is very good at cutting a promo.

On today's edition of Being The Elite, Kenny Omega sat down backstage in the locker room with The Young Bucks following what went down last week on AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega had a lot on his mind, and he let The Young Bucks and the world know how he was feeling.

"We said that we'd change the world. That's what we did. Everythings different. My worlds different. We've all changed. But change the world? What does it even mean? I mean, yeah, sure, the world changed for us. Everything's different. The people sure changed. Because whoever the hell we were before. The thing that everyone loved. The flocks of people that followed us, the flocks of people that wanted to be like us, the people that we inspired well, they turned on us, didn't they? Now, I keep hearing this guy is better than you, and this guy is better than you, and you're washed up. You're overrated. I've heard of many tag teams that are better than you guys.

"How many times have you had to prove them wrong, over and over and over again? How many times over do we have to have the best matches of all time? And as soon as we don't, it's like yeah, we're washed up, we ain't s***. No one cares about us. I break my neck tomorrow. People are happy people are smiling. You guys did tomorrow. Who cares about what your family thinks? Who cares what your kids think? They're happy because you're out of the picture. We got go-away heat. People don't like us anymore. People don't care about us, don't care about our well-being. They want us out of business. They want our promotion out of business. And that's actually why I'm most glad that we're together, we changed a lot. I've changed the world. To do that, I had to change myself. Maybe I don't like that person so much, but as long as I got you guys, I'm fine with that."

Kenny Omega cuts the promo of a lifetime on Being The Elite

Kenny Omega then revealed that The Young Bucks of today represents everything he hates about wrestling. Kenny Omega wants to see The Bucks return to their old selves.

"There's just one problem. When I look at you guys now. I see everything that I hate about current-day wrestling. I see the pandering to the fans. I see a style that we no longer want to represent. I see the Young Bucks that were happy with the way professional wrestling was. I see the Young Bucks that loved what they did, don't love what we do. I don't love what I do. I do this because it's my responsibility, my responsibility to be the best, it's my responsibility to embarrass all these other people that think that they're the best and think they're on our level.

"And now I think it's time for the person that I know that you guys are in here to be shown to the world out there. We don't have to play games anymore. We don't have to put a mask on. Just be ourselves, and ourselves, isn't this, it's not these frillies it's not tassels, not some of these colors. It might have been you, but it's not you now, and that's not where we're going. So far, be it for me to tell you guys what to do but finally, as well as I think I know you guys. You agree, there's got to be a change."

The promo ended with The Young Bucks nodding in agreement with Kenny Omega.

What did you think of Kenny Omega's promo on Being The Elite? Is this the best promo Kenny Omega has ever made? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.