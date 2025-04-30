Things get personal between MJF and AEW star in online feud

MJF has just gotten into a heated exchange with another major AEW star on social media. The two have a history of feuding, and this was reignited earlier tonight.
The former AEW World Champion has feuded with several individuals over the years, mostly as a heel. In his one-time being a babyface, he still ended up clashing with several major names, including Aussie Open. Friedman and Adam Cole ultimately dethroned Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to become ROH Tag Team Champions at All In 2023.
On X/Twitter, MJF replied to a post from Fletcher as the latter berated 'Hangman' Adam Page. Since they shared a common enemy, Friedman mentioned how, despite everything, he was now hoping for the Protostar to win his match against Hangman in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
"I can’t believe I’m saying this. But I hope the Australian wins," Friedman wrote.
He received a different reaction than expected because Fletcher had not forgotten their run-in with one another a year and a half ago.
"I hope the hurt business never lets you join you’re still a dweeb and I still hate you," Fletcher replied.
Friedman took his show of support and mentioned how he would eventually kangaroo kick him, similar to how he did it at Wembley Stadium during their match.
"I take it back. You will be kangaroo kicked again down the road," said MJF.
MJF takes credit for AEW's recent success
AEW has recently found great success for one of their upcoming shows, as they sold out Arena Mexico for Grand Slam: Mexico.
The promotion has kept a great partnership with CMLL, and this will be another step forward, as they take center stage this time around in one of the most iconic wrestling arenas in the world.
MJF has taken to X/Twitter to remind fans that he was also in front of a sold-out arena at CMLL Viernes Espectacular, where he defended the "American" Championship against Templario. He seemed to hint at doing it again at the event in June, as he was looking for his next victim.
"The American champion selling out Arena Mexico for a second time. Who will be my next victim?" MJF wrote.
The 29-year-old is currently preoccupied with trying to join the Hurt Syndicate, but when all this blows over, he may once again pursue his major title aspirations. Due to his popularity, he may end up being one of those to compete once more in Arena Mexico.