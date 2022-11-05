Both AEW and the wrestling universe still feel the impact of CM Punk's All Out media scrum rant. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) believes that the two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion has filed a lawsuit against Tony Khan and his promotion.

At the post-AEW All Out media scrum, the multi-time WWE Champion went on a rant about his colleagues, former friend Colt Cabana, and the EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. This resulted in a brawl in Punk's locker room between The Elite, Punk, and his friend Ace Steel. Once Tony Khan became aware of the conflict, he had no choice but to suspend everyone involved.

AEW is currently teasing the potential return of The Elite in the form of cryptic video packages. While the trio are set to return, there is high speculation that Tony Khan is looking to buy-out the rest of CM Punk's contract.

Amidst these rumors, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell weighed in on Punk's future plans. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he believes Punk is taking legal action against The Elite and also felt that the two-time AEW World Champion will win the legal battle.

“I think he(CM Punk) does have a lawsuit… But, to me...I don’t think Punk could lose it. Because, just on the grounds that they entered aggressively, he could say that they were listening to his interview and they got incensed and decided to go straighten this out right now like some hotheads do,” said Dutch Mantell. [5:40 - 6:39]

CM Punk's friend was reportedly released from AEW

As mentioned earlier, the one person who came to the aid of CM Punk during the brawl was Ace Steel. Steel was a backstage producer for the company. He allegedly tried to hit The Young Bucks with a chair and also bit Kenny Omega.

It was also rumored that Steel did what he did to protect his wife, who was also in the locker room.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was the first to report that Ace Steel had been released from AEW.

Since then, Steel has moved on and according to his social media, he is open for business.

Do you think the former WWE Champion is taking legal action against The Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes