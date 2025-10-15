"Thinking of you my friend" - Nick Jackson breaks character to send a message to seriously injured AEW star

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:58 GMT
Nick Jackson is one-half of the Young Bucks [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Nick Jackson, one-half of the Young Bucks, has sent out a heartfelt message to a popular AEW star. He sent him his best wishes during his fight with a serious injury.

Last weekend at AEW Collision: Homecoming, it was shown that Kota Ibushi had sustained a serious injury during his match with Josh Alexander. He fell from the top rope to the ringside, legs first, and was said to have broken his femur. The match was ended via count-out, and Ibushi received immediate medical care.

The Golden Star revealed on Instagram what his current condition was. He mentioned how his injury would take a year to recover. He then had to wait another year, as he had to get back into in-ring condition. Despite needing a minimum of two years to get back into the ring, he was hopeful that he could heal in less time.

Nick Jackson was one of those who commented on his post, as he hoped for his speedy recovery. The two faced off on opposite sides of the ring a few months ago, but there are things more important than rivalries.

"Thinking of you my friend. Praying for healing." Jackson wrote.
Screenshot of Nick&#039;s comment
Screenshot of Nick's comment

Kota Ibushi was set for major match at AEW WrestleDream

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what the plans were for Kota Ibushi if he did not get injured during his bout with Josh Alexander.

He revealed that on Collision, Mark Davis was supposed to blindside Ibushi and trigger Kenny Omega coming in for the save. This was going to set up a tag team match, possibly at AEW WrestleDream, between the Golden Stars and the two members of the Don Callis Family. It remains to be seen what the company will pivot to instead.

"They were building to Kenny and Kota against Mark Davis and Alexander. He [Davis] was going to get involved [in the Ibushi vs. Alexander match], and then Kenny was going to make the save," he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]
Unfortunately, situations like such are unavoidable in the wrestling industry. But Ibushi is determined to return to the ring. We at Sportskeeda hope for a speedy and smooth recovery for the Japanese star.

