"This b decided to be a coward piece of sh" - Released AEW star lashes out at current champion in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been away from the promotion for quite some time now, but it looks like Ivelisse still has bad blood with La Mera Mera.

Thunder Rosa has reportedly been wrestling with underlying injuries since March, and shortly before AEW All Out 2022 announced that she'd be stepping away, instead, a Fatal Fourway match was held to determine an Interim Women's Champion. Toni Strom won the bout and currently holds the title.

Ivelisse made her singles debut in AEW in 2020, but a year later, she was released from the company due to a backstage misunderstanding with Thunder Rosa.

The former NXT star recently took to Twitter to scathingly blast Thunder Rosa and remind fans of an incident that happened between the two.

"Never forget , the moment this b decided to be a coward piece of sh and shoot punch me when she was supposed to block my shot + something else, and also the balls to pull my hair this way, she lucky im a pro and didn't proceed to break her jaw," Ivelisse wweeted.

The bad blood between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse has been well documented, and according to the 35-year-old, speaking out against La Mera Mera is why she was released from AEW in the first place.

This is also not the first time the star has taken to social media to slam the Women's World Champion, as she once mocked Rosa for claiming to be a mentor to many stars.

The history of bad blood between Ivelisse and Thunder Rosa goes back way further than AEW

Both Ivelisse and Thunder Rosa truly established their characters during their tenures with the now-defunct Lucha Underground. Unfortunately, this is seemingly where the tension began between the two, distilling up until their runs in All Elite Wrestling.

During her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ivelisse recalled her disappointment in Thunder Rosa for allowing whatever personal gripes she had to spill into the ring.

"But then AEW comes, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen [the shoot punch]. Maybe because she was the champ it gave her more courage? But you are still wrestling a veteran and you are a professional, it doesn't mean you can be unprofessional,"said Ivelisse.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the two stars will get a chance to hash things out since they're not in the same promotion anymore. Only time will tell if they reach some common ground, but for now, it seems like the bad blood is still fresh.

