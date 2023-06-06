"This is a battle of NJPW vs AEW" - Kazuchika Okada draws battle lines ahead of blockbuster dream match

With Forbidden Door just around the corner, Kazuchika Okada has drawn the battle lines between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling ahead of his huge dream match against Bryan Danielson.

Okada was a part of last year's Forbidden Door event in Chicago as he attempted to reclaim the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Jay White while also having to deal with Hangman Page and Adam Cole. However, he was unsuccessful that night.

But there won't be any championships this time for "The Rainmaker," as he is set to face Bryan Danielson in a dream match for fans of AEW, NJPW, and pro wrestling all around the world.

During a recent press conference promoting the showdown, Kazuchika Okada stated that he was not only going to fight for himself but that he would also represent NJPW by carrying the company on his shoulders.

"Well, first of all, these are some exciting matches. Last year I wrestled at Forbidden Door, but it was against Jay White, Adam Cole and Hangman Page. People I'd wrestled before. But this time, it's against someone new, and a big AEW star, so I'm looking forward to it. But this is a battle of NJPW vs. AEW, so I plan on carrying NJPW on my shoulders and winning for the company and the New Japan fans." [2:44-3:26]

You can watch the full online presentation right here:

Kazuchika Okada is very excited about his dream match with Bryan Danielson

When it comes to dream matches, they don't come much bigger than Okada vs. Danielson, as neither man has ever crossed each others' paths in their respective careers.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Official match graphics for:

• Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada

• Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay II



PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING MAY HAVE JUST PEAKED. Official match graphics for:• Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada• Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay IIPROFESSIONAL WRESTLING MAY HAVE JUST PEAKED. https://t.co/XFkjqbkY05

With that in mind, Kazuchika Okada stated that he felt proud to be part of such a huge match, and he feels that responsibility is just as important as the match itself as he hopes to show the world how good Japanese wrestling can be.

"There have been a lot of dream matches over the years, but not many that can truly capture fans the world over. I'm happy to be half of a dream match that can do just that. The world will be watching, and some of those people might not know Kazuchika Okada as well, but I feel like, if not a representative of my country, but a representative of Japanese professional wrestling. I want to show people with this match just how good Japanese wrestling can be." [4:53-5:32]

What other dream matches would you like to see at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes