CM Punk's move to AEW and a potential return to WWE have dominated all the headlines in recent times. However, that is not the only comeback being discussed, as it has been reported that former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa could be on her way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Thunder Rosa was the Women's Champion when she sustained an injury, which forced Tony Khan to crown an interim champion. Later, she had to relinquish the title entirely, and she has been out of action ever since. Her last televised match came at AEW Battle of the Belts III when she successfully defended her title against Jamie Hayter.

With the introduction of Collision on Saturdays, rumors have been swirling for a long time that La Mera Mera will be back on television soon. However, that is yet to happen. In a recent update from Dave Meltzer, the Mexican star is expected to return to action very soon.

Thunder Rosa has been a part of some of the most memorable Women's matches in the company's history and is a former world champion. It was no surprise that the fans were excited at the prospect of her return.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans reacted to Thunder Rosa's potential return.

Thunder Rosa spoke about her nervousness over the in-ring return to AEW

Returning to in-ring action after over a year is a daunting prospect for even the most experienced of wrestlers.

Thunder Rosa is no exception, as the 37-year-old star spoke about her excitement and nervousness ahead of her return to action after such a lengthy layoff.

"If everything goes well, I'll be having my first five-minute match...a year since I've been injured. It's been a year, and like it's hard to look back at it. I'm doing a lot better somedays because of the pressure and because I'm training a lot, I get a little scared because I don't want to get reinjured...I still have the injury, it hasn't went away. The only thing that went away are the tears in my back...I'm a little nervous, not gonna lie. This is the way it's gonna happen," Rosa said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

A lot has changed since Thunder Rosa was a regular feature on AEW shows. Whenever she returns, Tony Khan will have a number of potential directions for her storyline-wise.

Are you excited about Thunder Rosa's probable return to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.